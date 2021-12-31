Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST

- New Purchases: IGBH, SCHM, XMLV, QUAL, DGRO, SPHD, SLY, LW, OUNZ, CWH, MKC, SHOP, WBA, ROKU, TTE, IGHG, PBCT, SOXL, CHWY, GDDY, VHT, DAR, ORLY, GGG, TFX, FAST, SQQQ, ISRG, CAG, DISCA, BLD, DVY, GD, CL, MNST, ADSK, JCI, CHTR, EWZS, WPRT,
- Added Positions: MINT, MGV, VEA, VUG, AAPL, AMZN, XSOE, GPN, LDUR, SPY, FDX, IWM, GOOGL, SCHC, SBUX, DLN, MSFT, WMT, SCHZ, WHR, PG, QQQ, DE, VTV, MS, CAT, PYPL, TSLA, CSCO, JNJ, NVDA, INTC, NATR, V, JPM, BMY, SCI, CME, ADBE, TSCO, IGSB, NEE, CSX, FB, ABBV, VXF, HD, EPAM, SNV, NFLX, NUBD, CCI, STZ, XOM, IEFA, VYM, IWC, ARKK, AKAM, LKQ, BRO, PSX, SHYG, TTD, TIP, LMT, SUSC, INTU, FDS, PFF, AMGN, APD, MUB, CRM, BRK.B, ENV, GOVT, PPG, MORN, DHR, FRC, BERY, LIN, BTI, MA, PFXF, CVX, WMB, TTC, IYH, LSTR, MKL, AMG, MMM, RPM, KMB, PAYC, AMT, IEMG, ULTA, BCE, GS, LOW, BAC, GILD, DUK, COST, IWF, RTX, UGI, XLF, PNC, AZN, MCN, O, CNC, TECH, TREX, AMP, MMC, BA, DLB, VMW, TRP, USB, QCOM, TFC, KEY, EQIX, XLE, D, CC, NGG, LQD, ENB, UL, UPS, COP, KO, AEP, MDT, SO, CMCSA, TMO, PM, SHY, EFA, TRV, DNL, CMG, GVI, PEG, CACI, BLKB, CVS, BKI, DLR, MDLZ, PPL, GIS, HBAN, PFFD,
- Reduced Positions: IYE, JPST, XT, VCIT, USRT, PZA, BOND, T, AGG, VTI, PLTR, SCHO, PEP, TFI, BND, DIS, IVW, SCHE, ATVI, SIRI, FLRN, XRAY, IT, IVE, IBM, SCHF, PFE, TMX, CLX, MCD, IWB, MANH, CM, VZ, BX, VB, IWR, HON, AVGO, JBHT, TOTL, MGK, DG, MRK, GLD, EEM, AYI, RF, CASY, ACN, IBB, BDX, TGT, BFLY, NKE, POOL, BR, NSC, NDSN, TXN, MO, TJX, WPC, LLY, VWO, SQ, ITOT, VBR, HIO, GM, BLK, XLI, VBK, TSM, NYT, LYB, CSL, VCSH, ABT, IJR, SWK,
- Sold Out: PENN, STIP, AGGY, HNGR, Z, SPLK, BNDX, SPHB, VTIP, VXUS, ANGL, NVTA, BRKR, MRNA, SCHD, C, LUV, SPYG, BYND, EVBG, XBI, HIBL, NOK, TXMD,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 93,228 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,343 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96%
- Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 313,099 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.74%
- PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 143,342 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.95%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,540 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 227,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 143,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 324.28%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 76,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 313,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr (XSOE)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 299,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Global Payments Inc (GPN)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 205.34%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.Sold Out: iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37.Sold Out: Splunk Inc (SPLK)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.Sold Out: WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGGY)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $51.67.Sold Out: Hanger Inc (HNGR)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hanger Inc. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $18.52.Sold Out: Zillow Group Inc (Z)
Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.
