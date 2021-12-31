Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC Buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST

New Purchases: IGBH, SCHM, XMLV, QUAL, DGRO, SPHD, SLY, LW, OUNZ, CWH, MKC, SHOP, WBA, ROKU, TTE, IGHG, PBCT, SOXL, CHWY, GDDY, VHT, DAR, ORLY, GGG, TFX, FAST, SQQQ, ISRG, CAG, DISCA, BLD, DVY, GD, CL, MNST, ADSK, JCI, CHTR, EWZS, WPRT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B, Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, sells iShares U.S. Energy ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF, ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF, iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC owns 325 stocks with a total value of $469 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 93,228 shares, 6.38% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 16.00% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 130,343 shares, 4.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.96% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 313,099 shares, 3.41% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 43.74% PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT) - 143,342 shares, 3.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 88.95% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 35,540 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.22%

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate B. The purchase prices were between $24.56 and $25.23, with an estimated average price of $24.96. The stock is now traded at around $24.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 227,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $75.67 and $83.02, with an estimated average price of $79.76. The stock is now traded at around $76.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 45,052 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF. The purchase prices were between $130.52 and $146.3, with an estimated average price of $141.15. The stock is now traded at around $136.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 4,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $52.91 and $58.54, with an estimated average price of $55.77. The stock is now traded at around $56.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 11,916 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 11,557 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF. The purchase prices were between $41.42 and $45.28, with an estimated average price of $43.33. The stock is now traded at around $46.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 13,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 88.95%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.46%. The holding were 143,342 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 324.28%. The purchase prices were between $97.9 and $106.97, with an estimated average price of $102.91. The stock is now traded at around $107.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.32%. The holding were 76,069 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 43.74%. The purchase prices were between $48.69 and $52.14, with an estimated average price of $50.68. The stock is now traded at around $50.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.04%. The holding were 313,099 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 31.25%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 2,818 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in WisdomTree Emerging Markets ex-State-Owned Enterpr by 23.38%. The purchase prices were between $35.66 and $38.97, with an estimated average price of $37.55. The stock is now traded at around $36.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.45%. The holding were 299,085 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC added to a holding in Global Payments Inc by 205.34%. The purchase prices were between $117.86 and $161.31, with an estimated average price of $137.3. The stock is now traded at around $147.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 20,082 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Penn National Gaming Inc. The sale prices were between $44.65 and $81.34, with an estimated average price of $60.09.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $104.69 and $106.26, with an estimated average price of $105.37.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Splunk Inc. The sale prices were between $108.91 and $173.31, with an estimated average price of $138.99.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund. The sale prices were between $51.25 and $52.17, with an estimated average price of $51.67.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Hanger Inc. The sale prices were between $16.43 and $21.81, with an estimated average price of $18.52.

Procyon Private Wealth Partners, LLC sold out a holding in Zillow Group Inc. The sale prices were between $53 and $103.63, with an estimated average price of $71.41.