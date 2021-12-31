Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, International Paper Co, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Greenhaven Associates Inc (Current Portfolio) buys Citigroup Inc, International Paper Co, PerkinElmer Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC
  1. Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,195,302 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75%
  2. Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,025,165 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49%
  3. Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,834,525 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37%
  4. Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 5,192,796 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21%
  5. Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,527,140 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: Citigroup Inc (C)

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 4,527,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: International Paper Co (IP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,687,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: PerkinElmer Inc (PKI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $173.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: CF Industries Holdings Inc (CF)

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.



