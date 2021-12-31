Greenhaven Associates Inc Buys Citigroup Inc, International Paper Co, PerkinElmer Inc, Sells Morgan Stanley, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp

New Purchases: C, IP, PKI,

C, IP, PKI, Added Positions: LEN, WHR,

LEN, WHR, Reduced Positions: MS, DHI, SCHW,

MS, DHI, SCHW, Sold Out: CF,

Purchase, NY, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Citigroup Inc, International Paper Co, PerkinElmer Inc, sells Morgan Stanley, CF Industries Holdings Inc, Charles Schwab Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Greenhaven Associates Inc. As of 2021Q4, Greenhaven Associates Inc owns 20 stocks with a total value of $3.2 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of GREENHAVEN ASSOCIATES INC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/greenhaven+associates+inc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Lennar Corp (LEN) - 7,195,302 shares, 26.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) - 2,025,165 shares, 24.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.49% Whirlpool Corp (WHR) - 2,834,525 shares, 20.89% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.37% Toll Brothers Inc (TOL) - 5,192,796 shares, 11.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.21% Citigroup Inc (C) - 4,527,140 shares, 8.59% of the total portfolio. New Position

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in Citigroup Inc. The purchase prices were between $58.28 and $72.53, with an estimated average price of $66.33. The stock is now traded at around $65.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 8.59%. The holding were 4,527,140 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in International Paper Co. The purchase prices were between $44.57 and $55.81, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $49.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.49%. The holding were 1,687,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Associates Inc initiated holding in PerkinElmer Inc. The purchase prices were between $166.66 and $201.06, with an estimated average price of $181.03. The stock is now traded at around $173.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Greenhaven Associates Inc sold out a holding in CF Industries Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $56.41 and $74.32, with an estimated average price of $62.82.