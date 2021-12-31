Thomasville National Bank Buys Flowers Foods Inc, Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

- New Purchases: VTC, INTU, DAR, PYPL, TCBC, INFO, QCOM, XLK, AMT, AMAT, EQR, O, VFC, VRSK, SCPH,
- Added Positions: FLO, AMZN, MRK, SO, RDS.B, DIS, IVV, ENB, BUD, BKNG, TSM, OKTA, GILD, XOM, V, RTX, K, VIAC, DUK, CVS, VCSH, BMY, COF, TFC, D, MCD, LMT, SNY, UNP, JNJ, BDX, VTR, USB, VLO, BIV, HBI, LLY, BA, VEEV, CAH, APD, MO, DNMR, PM, ATO, MDLZ, GSK, KHC, TSLA, VYM, IJR, SNV, SBUX, RHI, FB, IJH, IOO, IVE, IWM, IYY, LQD, ES, CAT, BAC, T, GOOGL,
- Reduced Positions: VGT, EEM, IVW, JPST, CVX, MMM, PEP, SCHW, XLI, IWD, XLY, SPY, INTC, PRU, LOW, LRCX, ANTM, ADP, XLF, SPGI, EFA, DVY, XLE, CL, SDY, VO, HON, XLV, UNH, PG, ROST, WM, RF, VTI, WBA, WMT, MGV, VB, TSCO, TRV, XLU, VUG, GPC, ABT, AEP, AMPY, CARR, XLB, CLX, XLP, DE, DFS, EXPE, FDX, DGX, GPN, AGG, IWP, IWS, IJT, MDT, NDAQ, NVS, NVDA, PPG,
- Sold Out: TIP, BLK, VOX, IEP, IBM, WRK,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,799 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,855 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,556 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75%
- Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 71,748 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,325 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Intuit Inc (INTU)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $537.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darling Ingredients Inc (DAR)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TC Bancshares Inc (TCBC)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in TC Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $13.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.896400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Qualcomm Inc (QCOM)
Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 989,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Mondelez International Inc (MDLZ)
Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.Sold Out: BlackRock Inc (BLK)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.Sold Out: Vanguard Communication Services ETF (VOX)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.Sold Out: WestRock Co (WRK)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.Sold Out: Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $53.18.Sold Out: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.
