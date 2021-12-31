Thomasville National Bank Buys Flowers Foods Inc, Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, Intuit Inc, Sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

New Purchases: VTC, INTU, DAR, PYPL, TCBC, INFO, QCOM, XLK, AMT, AMAT, EQR, O, VFC, VRSK, SCPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Flowers Foods Inc, Vanguard Total Corporate ETF, Intuit Inc, Darling Ingredients Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, sells Vanguard Information Technology ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, Chevron Corp, BlackRock Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Thomasville National Bank. As of 2021Q4, Thomasville National Bank owns 217 stocks with a total value of $1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Thomasville National Bank's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/thomasville+national+bank/current-portfolio/portfolio

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 183,799 shares, 5.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.16% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 306,855 shares, 5.26% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 12,556 shares, 4.04% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.75% Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) - 71,748 shares, 3.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.54% Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 13,325 shares, 3.72% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.50%

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Vanguard Total Corporate ETF. The purchase prices were between $89.65 and $91.87, with an estimated average price of $90.7. The stock is now traded at around $88.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 6,568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Intuit Inc. The purchase prices were between $525.35 and $694.66, with an estimated average price of $619.73. The stock is now traded at around $537.820000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 752 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,039 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Darling Ingredients Inc. The purchase prices were between $61.91 and $85.34, with an estimated average price of $72.53. The stock is now traded at around $67.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,346 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in TC Bancshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $13.15 and $13.97, with an estimated average price of $13.56. The stock is now traded at around $13.896400. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 27,750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank initiated holding in Qualcomm Inc. The purchase prices were between $122.95 and $189.28, with an estimated average price of $161.24. The stock is now traded at around $178.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,459 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Flowers Foods Inc by 24.98%. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $27.47, with an estimated average price of $25.91. The stock is now traded at around $28.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 989,228 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 30.60%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,184 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 20.82%. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10,314 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank added to a holding in Mondelez International Inc by 32.49%. The purchase prices were between $58.07 and $66.37, with an estimated average price of $61.81. The stock is now traded at around $67.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 8,465 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in BlackRock Inc. The sale prices were between $825.56 and $971.49, with an estimated average price of $913.93.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Vanguard Communication Services ETF. The sale prices were between $128.91 and $144.56, with an estimated average price of $138.65.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in WestRock Co. The sale prices were between $42.48 and $51.63, with an estimated average price of $46.94.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in Icahn Enterprises LP. The sale prices were between $49.59 and $58.29, with an estimated average price of $53.18.

Thomasville National Bank sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.