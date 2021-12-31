Reliant Investment Management, LLC Buys NV5 Global Inc, General Motors Co, Marathon Oil Corp, Sells Sysco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Nucor Corp

New Purchases: NVEE, GM, MRO, HAL, BA, ADP, BAX, MCO,

NVEE, GM, MRO, HAL, BA, ADP, BAX, MCO, Added Positions: SFNC, CAT, ADM, APTV, SNV, TFC, IDXX, BP, CSGP, COP, WTW, PYPL, AMZN, UNH, SLB, QCOM, RTX, HON, JPM, RF, CMCSA, WMT,

SFNC, CAT, ADM, APTV, SNV, TFC, IDXX, BP, CSGP, COP, WTW, PYPL, AMZN, UNH, SLB, QCOM, RTX, HON, JPM, RF, CMCSA, WMT, Reduced Positions: SYY, AAPL, HD, TMO, GOOGL, AMD, IBM, INTU, ACN, CVX, CTAS, AXP, LLY, CSCO, MSFT, PG,

SYY, AAPL, HD, TMO, GOOGL, AMD, IBM, INTU, ACN, CVX, CTAS, AXP, LLY, CSCO, MSFT, PG, Sold Out: FCX, NUE,

Memphis, TN, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys NV5 Global Inc, General Motors Co, Marathon Oil Corp, Halliburton Co, Boeing Co, sells Sysco Corp, Freeport-McMoRan Inc, Nucor Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Chevron Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Reliant Investment Management, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Reliant Investment Management, LLC owns 62 stocks with a total value of $243 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Reliant Investment Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/reliant+investment+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 79,495 shares, 5.81% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.78% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) - 14,369 shares, 3.94% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.07% The Home Depot Inc (HD) - 22,173 shares, 3.78% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.94% Broadcom Inc (AVGO) - 13,681 shares, 3.74% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.67% Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) - 3,092 shares, 3.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.4%

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in NV5 Global Inc. The purchase prices were between $98.48 and $138.12, with an estimated average price of $115.68. The stock is now traded at around $112.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.9%. The holding were 33,490 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in General Motors Co. The purchase prices were between $53.93 and $64.61, with an estimated average price of $58.54. The stock is now traded at around $58.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.58%. The holding were 65,540 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.48%. The holding were 219,245 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Halliburton Co. The purchase prices were between $21.15 and $26.46, with an estimated average price of $23.68. The stock is now traded at around $28.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 126,565 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Boeing Co. The purchase prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93. The stock is now traded at around $225.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.17%. The holding were 14,145 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC initiated holding in Automatic Data Processing Inc. The purchase prices were between $199.97 and $248.01, with an estimated average price of $227.15. The stock is now traded at around $226.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Simmons First National Corp by 551.18%. The purchase prices were between $28.34 and $32.51, with an estimated average price of $30.35. The stock is now traded at around $31.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 85,656 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC added to a holding in Regions Financial Corp by 39.86%. The purchase prices were between $20.69 and $24.71, with an estimated average price of $22.89. The stock is now traded at around $24.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 14,035 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The sale prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14.

Reliant Investment Management, LLC sold out a holding in Nucor Corp. The sale prices were between $95.99 and $119.67, with an estimated average price of $109.69.