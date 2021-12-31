Searcy Financial Services Inc Buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Apple Inc, CVS Health Corp, Sells First Trust International IPO ETF, The Walt Disney Co

New Purchases: NVDA, AMZN, ARKK, FB, CFFN,

NVDA, AMZN, ARKK, FB, CFFN, Added Positions: FXO, AAPL, CVS, BRK.B, ACWV, FDN, ACN, CERN, JKK, VO, GOOGL, ICSH,

FXO, AAPL, CVS, BRK.B, ACWV, FDN, ACN, CERN, JKK, VO, GOOGL, ICSH, Reduced Positions: DIS, VGT, TSLA,

DIS, VGT, TSLA, Sold Out: FPXI,

Investment company Searcy Financial Services Inc Current Portfolio ) buys First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund, Apple Inc, CVS Health Corp, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF, sells First Trust International IPO ETF, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Searcy Financial Services Inc . As of 2021Q4, Searcy Financial Services Inc owns 23 stocks with a total value of $223 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of SEARCY FINANCIAL SERVICES INC 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/searcy+financial+services+inc+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 118,444 shares, 13.51% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.02% iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) - 216,040 shares, 10.47% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 51.11% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 122,610 shares, 9.42% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.24% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,298 shares, 8.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 93.22% First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (FXO) - 405,696 shares, 8.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 106.96%

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $259.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.92%. The holding were 22,201 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The purchase prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29. The stock is now traded at around $76.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,584 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 626 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc initiated holding in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The purchase prices were between $11.01 and $12.74, with an estimated average price of $11.79. The stock is now traded at around $11.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 13,430 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund by 106.96%. The purchase prices were between $43.88 and $48.28, with an estimated average price of $46.41. The stock is now traded at around $47.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.34%. The holding were 405,696 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Apple Inc by 93.22%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.3%. The holding were 112,298 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in CVS Health Corp by 91.75%. The purchase prices were between $83.15 and $103.7, with an estimated average price of $92.68. The stock is now traded at around $104.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.89%. The holding were 176,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 100.29%. The purchase prices were between $273.64 and $300.17, with an estimated average price of $286.71. The stock is now traded at around $320.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.7%. The holding were 55,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 51.11%. The purchase prices were between $101.21 and $108.28, with an estimated average price of $104.9. The stock is now traded at around $104.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.54%. The holding were 216,040 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc added to a holding in First Trust Dow Jones Internet Index Fund by 101.61%. The purchase prices were between $219.19 and $250.48, with an estimated average price of $236.73. The stock is now traded at around $202.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.67%. The holding were 52,384 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Searcy Financial Services Inc sold out a holding in First Trust International IPO ETF. The sale prices were between $56.07 and $66.96, with an estimated average price of $62.37.