Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Apella Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Investment company Apella Capital, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Apella Capital, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Apella Capital, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/apella+capital%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Apella Capital, LLC
  1. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 2,471,865 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.17%
  2. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 196,873 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.03%
  3. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 669,906 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01%
  4. VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 386,507 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22%
  5. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 592,502 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68%
New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: FactSet Research Systems Inc (FDS)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $428.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: TJX Companies Inc (TJX)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Zoetis Inc (ZTS)

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: General Dynamics Corp (GD)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Sold Out: United Airlines Holdings Inc (UAL)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Sold Out: (FEU)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01.

Sold Out: JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $96.23 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $101.52.

Sold Out: Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (PSR)

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $110.97.



Here is the complete portfolio of Apella Capital, LLC. Also check out:

1. Apella Capital, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Apella Capital, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Apella Capital, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Apella Capital, LLC keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus