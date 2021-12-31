Apella Capital, LLC Buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF, Sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF

New Purchases: VUSB, EMXC, FDS, BSCU, TJX, ZTS, WM, DFAU, SCHB, XLNX, UNH, NVDA, KKR, ICLN, ADM, NEE, KMB, SLI, SLI,

Added Positions: JNK, COST, TSLA, ADBE,

Reduced Positions: DFAC, VTI, DFUS, BSV, VIG, VXUS, BOND, VTIP, SPY, DFAT, DFAX, OMFL, BND, SUB, AAPL, JPME, MGC, JPIN, BNDX, VCIT, MUB, ACWX, XLSR, VWO, WST, OMFS, ESGV, VCSH, EAGG, SPDW, VEA, IJR, ESGU, VSDA, DFAS, SHM, GEM, VBR, VSS, PGX, SPEM, ESGD, SUSB, BRK.B, MSFT, PH, SPSM, EMLP, VTEB, VSGX, VNQ, FDHY, IAGG, PDBC, ICF, VO, VB, REET, MTUM, SHV, TIP, IWV, TXN, PG, SPMD, DFIV, VEU, VTV, HD, EMB, EWX, RTX, EFV, AMZN, QUAL, ESGE, GWX, SHY, ESML, MCD, JNJ, IEMG, VOO, VGSH, EFA, USMV, OEF, CMF, JKG, GSSC, BSCR, VGK, BSCQ, FISR, BSCS, BSCM, JPM, ABBV, SPLB, IEFA, BSCN, BSCO, BSCP, DIS, PFE, ABT, CMCSA, IJS, BSCT, IGSB, ES, BX, EEMV, IEF, DHI, ITOT, BRK.A, VYM, IWF, BK, IVV, AVUV, PEP, VONG, T, SCZ, VMBS, INTC, SHW, GE, EFAV, ADP, FSK, IVW, VZ, NFLX, KO, IBM, IWB, MRK, EBND, VT, BAC, QCOM, ORCL, BMY, CSCO, PFF, CVX, IWD, QQQ, VXF, IWM, VGT, QYLD, GOOGL, TLT, ESBA, DHR, BIV, VGIT, AVEM, D, AVUS, AVDE, DFAE, SBUX, SCHF, SCHR, LW, AVDV,

Sold Out: GD, BSCL, UAL, FEU, PSR, JPUS, RYLD, EMTL, CBND, SPTL, BIL, JAGG, SPIP, PYPL, EMR, XOM, MUX, KD,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF, iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF, Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF, FactSet Research Systems Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF, Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Apella Capital, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Apella Capital, LLC owns 203 stocks with a total value of $784 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) - 2,471,865 shares, 9.13% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 34.17% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 196,873 shares, 6.06% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 39.03% Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) - 669,906 shares, 4.34% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.01% VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND) - 386,507 shares, 4.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 19.22% Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) - 592,502 shares, 4.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 16.68%

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 20,013 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF. The purchase prices were between $57.75 and $61.4, with an estimated average price of $60.18. The stock is now traded at around $61.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 8,153 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $19.1 and $19.56, with an estimated average price of $19.34. The stock is now traded at around $18.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 20,125 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in FactSet Research Systems Inc. The purchase prices were between $394.82 and $488.85, with an estimated average price of $450.06. The stock is now traded at around $428.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 750 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,060 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC initiated holding in Zoetis Inc. The purchase prices were between $193.69 and $247.03, with an estimated average price of $219.81. The stock is now traded at around $202.700000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,400 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 38.98%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,861 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in General Dynamics Corp. The sale prices were between $188.97 and $209.52, with an estimated average price of $201.98.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in United Airlines Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $39.06 and $53.11, with an estimated average price of $46.29.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $40.46 and $43.4, with an estimated average price of $42.01.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $96.23 and $106.04, with an estimated average price of $101.52.

Apella Capital, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF. The sale prices were between $103.09 and $120.11, with an estimated average price of $110.97.