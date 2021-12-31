Cardinal Capital Management Buys Unilever PLC, Sells Kellogg Co, Coinbase Global Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

New Purchases: UL,

Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Unilever PLC, sells Kellogg Co, Coinbase Global Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Cardinal Capital Management owns 141 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,489 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54% Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,722 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,090 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25% Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,597 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 43,723 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.