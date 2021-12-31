Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

Cardinal Capital Management Buys Unilever PLC, Sells Kellogg Co, Coinbase Global Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Just now
Article's Main Image
Raleigh, NC, based Investment company Cardinal Capital Management (Current Portfolio) buys Unilever PLC, sells Kellogg Co, Coinbase Global Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cardinal Capital Management. As of 2021Q4, Cardinal Capital Management owns 141 stocks with a total value of $505 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cardinal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management
  1. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,489 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
  2. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,722 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
  3. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,090 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
  4. Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,597 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
  5. Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 43,723 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
New Purchase: Unilever PLC (UL)

Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.

Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.

Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)

Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Capital Management. Also check out:

1. Cardinal Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Capital Management keeps buying
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Q&A with Gurus