Cardinal Capital Management Buys Unilever PLC, Sells Kellogg Co, Coinbase Global Inc, Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc

- New Purchases: UL,
- Added Positions: GINN, WBA, SAM, INGN, PSX, GRFS, WOR, IDCC, CMP, HCSG, HAE, AGX, OGN, KE, CDK, CHKP, FNB, JAZZ, HTLD, UNB, TMP, SILC, SWM, NTGR, MNRO,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, COST, GOOGL, IDXX, LOW, BIIB, LLY, QCOM, KEYS, HMC, MORN,
- Sold Out: K, COIN, CCSI,
For the details of Cardinal Capital Management's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cardinal+capital+management/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Cardinal Capital Management
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 55,489 shares, 3.70% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.54%
- Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) - 97,722 shares, 3.31% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.03%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 72,090 shares, 2.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.25%
- Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) - 21,597 shares, 2.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.01%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 43,723 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.21%
Cardinal Capital Management initiated holding in Unilever PLC. The purchase prices were between $50.61 and $54.06, with an estimated average price of $52.77. The stock is now traded at around $46.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 32,320 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Kellogg Co (K)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Kellogg Co. The sale prices were between $61.03 and $65.78, with an estimated average price of $62.84.Sold Out: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Coinbase Global Inc. The sale prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66.Sold Out: Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc (CCSI)
Cardinal Capital Management sold out a holding in Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. The sale prices were between $53.98 and $66.09, with an estimated average price of $61.18.
Here is the complete portfolio of Cardinal Capital Management. Also check out:
1. Cardinal Capital Management's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cardinal Capital Management's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cardinal Capital Management's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cardinal Capital Management keeps buying