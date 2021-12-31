Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Union Pacific Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, Corning Inc

New Purchases: FMNY, NTSX, VUSB, ASAPF, IUS, IBB, ICSH, IDLV, IEF, IIGD, IIGV, ISDX, ISEM, XMLV, RFV, RZV, SCHD, SLV, STIP, VNQ, VTIP, WTRG, LSI, CSX, DHR, DLR, D, FAST, FCX, PKI, SRGA, RSG, GOVT, FNV, NXPI, AYRWF, KD, BAB, IGSB, EELV, EWD,

FMNY, NTSX, VUSB, ASAPF, IUS, IBB, ICSH, IDLV, IEF, IIGD, IIGV, ISDX, ISEM, XMLV, RFV, RZV, SCHD, SLV, STIP, VNQ, VTIP, WTRG, LSI, CSX, DHR, DLR, D, FAST, FCX, PKI, SRGA, RSG, GOVT, FNV, NXPI, AYRWF, KD, BAB, IGSB, EELV, EWD, Added Positions: LLY, UNP, IBM, SCHB, VXUS, VSGX, HD, VOO, RH, CXSE, EFAV, IWD, SCHP, SPLV, VTV,

LLY, UNP, IBM, SCHB, VXUS, VSGX, HD, VOO, RH, CXSE, EFAV, IWD, SCHP, SPLV, VTV, Reduced Positions: MRK, MMM, VUG, GLW, ICLN, VIG, IHAK, VTI, IGV, IHI, MGV, PAVE, USMV, TOTL, SCHZ, AMRN, BNDX, OEF, STZ, SCHX, SCHG, CURLF, PANW, JPM, RHHBY, ANET,

MRK, MMM, VUG, GLW, ICLN, VIG, IHAK, VTI, IGV, IHI, MGV, PAVE, USMV, TOTL, SCHZ, AMRN, BNDX, OEF, STZ, SCHX, SCHG, CURLF, PANW, JPM, RHHBY, ANET, Sold Out: ACVA, SCHE, APG, MINT,

Investment company Ogorek Anthony Joseph Current Portfolio ) buys Eli Lilly and Co, Union Pacific Corp, International Business Machines Corp, First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF, WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund, sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, Corning Inc, iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund, ACV Auctions Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ogorek Anthony Joseph . As of 2021Q4, Ogorek Anthony Joseph owns 261 stocks with a total value of $233 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of OGOREK ANTHONY JOSEPH 's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ogorek+anthony+joseph+/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 148,934 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13% Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 358,942 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 83,461 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 81,997 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28% iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 200,973 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Aurora Spine Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.37, with an estimated average price of $0.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.268100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.288500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 4899.33%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $247.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 32129.17%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 1192.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 165.52%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 92.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in RH by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $426.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.

Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in APi Group Corp. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.11.