Ogorek Anthony Joseph Buys Eli Lilly and Co, Union Pacific Corp, International Business Machines Corp, Sells Merck Inc, 3M Co, Corning Inc

- New Purchases: FMNY, NTSX, VUSB, ASAPF, IUS, IBB, ICSH, IDLV, IEF, IIGD, IIGV, ISDX, ISEM, XMLV, RFV, RZV, SCHD, SLV, STIP, VNQ, VTIP, WTRG, LSI, CSX, DHR, DLR, D, FAST, FCX, PKI, SRGA, RSG, GOVT, FNV, NXPI, AYRWF, KD, BAB, IGSB, EELV, EWD,
- Added Positions: LLY, UNP, IBM, SCHB, VXUS, VSGX, HD, VOO, RH, CXSE, EFAV, IWD, SCHP, SPLV, VTV,
- Reduced Positions: MRK, MMM, VUG, GLW, ICLN, VIG, IHAK, VTI, IGV, IHI, MGV, PAVE, USMV, TOTL, SCHZ, AMRN, BNDX, OEF, STZ, SCHX, SCHG, CURLF, PANW, JPM, RHHBY, ANET,
- Sold Out: ACVA, SCHE, APG, MINT,
- Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG) - 148,934 shares, 20.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.13%
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 358,942 shares, 17.40% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.55%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 83,461 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.08%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 81,997 shares, 6.04% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.28%
- iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) - 200,973 shares, 5.68% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.24%
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in First Trust New York Municipal High Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $29.73 and $30.3, with an estimated average price of $30.02. The stock is now traded at around $29.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 29,743 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund (NTSX)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. Efficient Core Fund. The purchase prices were between $40.69 and $44.63, with an estimated average price of $43.15. The stock is now traded at around $41.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 11,681 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $49.92 and $50.09, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 1,899 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Aurora Spine Corp (ASAPF)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Aurora Spine Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.23 and $0.37, with an estimated average price of $0.28. The stock is now traded at around $0.268100. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 93,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Freeport-McMoRan Inc (FCX)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.71 and $41.99, with an estimated average price of $38.14. The stock is now traded at around $44.290000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 0 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (IIGV)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph initiated holding in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $26.66 and $27.22, with an estimated average price of $26.97. The stock is now traded at around $26.288500. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 89 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 4899.33%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $247.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.87%. The holding were 7,499 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Union Pacific Corp (UNP)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Union Pacific Corp by 32129.17%. The purchase prices were between $205.51 and $251.93, with an estimated average price of $237.68. The stock is now traded at around $238.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 7,735 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 1192.54%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 12,473 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 165.52%. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 77 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund (CXSE)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in WisdomTree China Dividend Ex-Financials Fund by 92.93%. The purchase prices were between $48.12 and $57.6, with an estimated average price of $53.41. The stock is now traded at around $48.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 382 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: RH (RH)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph added to a holding in RH by 64.29%. The purchase prices were between $527.42 and $689.63, with an estimated average price of $613.5. The stock is now traded at around $426.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in ACV Auctions Inc. The sale prices were between $16.63 and $22.08, with an estimated average price of $19.68.Sold Out: Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF. The sale prices were between $28.67 and $31.28, with an estimated average price of $30.07.Sold Out: PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad (MINT)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad. The sale prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63.Sold Out: APi Group Corp (APG)
Ogorek Anthony Joseph sold out a holding in APi Group Corp. The sale prices were between $20.19 and $25.77, with an estimated average price of $23.11.
