Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys Vanguard Materials ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, McDonald's Corp, Sylvamo Corp

- New Purchases: PYPL, TER, NKE, MNDT, RLJPA.PFD, CTAS, SCHD, KD, PAYX, AJG, IRM, SEE, NLOK, ICE, TEVA, LDOS, CHTR, GPN, SAIC, VRTV, CDK, GRMN, CI, ONL, AMX,
- Added Positions: VAW, VRTX, AMGN, VNQ, FB, MMM, ZBH, SPY, ALL, VZ, RIO, VNQI, IP, GLW, GDX, CMCSA, BRK.B, ADP, FCX, KEYS, VIG, A,
- Reduced Positions: MSFT, AAPL, NVDA, BG, XLF, VEA, MCHP, PFE, SLB, SYNA, TGT, HTBK, INTC, DIS, MU, CMA, WMT, WAL, IEFA, XLE, APA, PG, GE, SJW, VWO, VGK, CWT, IJJ, CTSH, ICF, CVY, BND, ABNB, OVV, WFC, GILD, LMT, SIVB, FNF, IUSG, IWF, ORI, BP, AMZN,
- Sold Out: LLY, MCD, SLVM, FDHY, FLC, VWOB, VBR, HDV, SMFG, DUK, EIX, PGX, IEV, DIA, BF.B, UPS, KHC, RMR, REZI, GTX, UNP, BNDX, RIG, HAL, FT, VCV, TSI,
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 84,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,363 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,025 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,342 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64%
- Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 29,935 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Teradyne Inc (TER)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nike Inc (NKE)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Mandiant Inc (MNDT)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Cintas Corp (CTAS)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $391.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: RLJ Lodging Trust (RLJPA.PFD)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Materials ETF (VAW)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.13%. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $191.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 35,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (VRTX)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $231.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amgen Inc (AMGN)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $233.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: 3M Co (MMM)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.Sold Out: McDonald's Corp (MCD)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.Sold Out: Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.Sold Out: Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31.Sold Out: Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF (VBR)
Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.
