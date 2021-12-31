Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Buys Vanguard Materials ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Sells Eli Lilly and Co, McDonald's Corp, Sylvamo Corp

New Purchases: PYPL, TER, NKE, MNDT, RLJPA.PFD, CTAS, SCHD, KD, PAYX, AJG, IRM, SEE, NLOK, ICE, TEVA, LDOS, CHTR, GPN, SAIC, VRTV, CDK, GRMN, CI, ONL, AMX,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Materials ETF, Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc, Amgen Inc, Meta Platforms Inc, 3M Co, sells Eli Lilly and Co, McDonald's Corp, Sylvamo Corp, Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF, Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co. As of 2021Q4, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co owns 207 stocks with a total value of $286 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 84,000 shares, 8.64% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.98% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 51,363 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.57% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 69,025 shares, 8.11% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.15% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 112,342 shares, 6.97% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.64% Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) - 29,935 shares, 3.76% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.07%

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in PayPal Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 5,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Teradyne Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.27 and $168.56, with an estimated average price of $141.64. The stock is now traded at around $155.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 4,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Nike Inc. The purchase prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33. The stock is now traded at around $146.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Mandiant Inc. The purchase prices were between $16.09 and $19.11, with an estimated average price of $17.55. The stock is now traded at around $15.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 5,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in Cintas Corp. The purchase prices were between $386.1 and $458.45, with an estimated average price of $431.85. The stock is now traded at around $391.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co initiated holding in RLJ Lodging Trust. The purchase prices were between $27.69 and $29.11, with an estimated average price of $28.52. The stock is now traded at around $27.935000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 2,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vanguard Materials ETF by 40.13%. The purchase prices were between $174.35 and $196.88, with an estimated average price of $187.86. The stock is now traded at around $191.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 35,755 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc by 93.56%. The purchase prices were between $177.01 and $223.45, with an estimated average price of $194.99. The stock is now traded at around $231.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 15,340 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Amgen Inc by 35.26%. The purchase prices were between $198.88 and $227.6, with an estimated average price of $211.1. The stock is now traded at around $233.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.5%. The holding were 24,283 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 2000.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 3,150 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in 3M Co by 46.09%. The purchase prices were between $170.04 and $183.66, with an estimated average price of $178.14. The stock is now traded at around $178.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 16,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co added to a holding in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc by 74.07%. The purchase prices were between $118.89 and $151.03, with an estimated average price of $134.39. The stock is now traded at around $126.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 16,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Eli Lilly and Co. The sale prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in McDonald's Corp. The sale prices were between $236.42 and $268.49, with an estimated average price of $252.91.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Sylvamo Corp. The sale prices were between $24.8 and $33.1, with an estimated average price of $29.08.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $53.43 and $54.97, with an estimated average price of $54.31.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $75.34 and $78.19, with an estimated average price of $77.1.

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Value ETF. The sale prices were between $167.6 and $184.48, with an estimated average price of $176.83.