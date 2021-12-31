Nadler Financial Group, Inc. Buys iShares Gold Trust, Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund, Sells AT&T Inc, Altria Group Inc, American Express Co

- New Purchases: IAU, WBA, DIVO, ETN, MU, UNP, MA, CDW, BLOK, VGT, XLI, SABS,
- Added Positions: SCHD, DLN, FNDF, IVV, VTI, MSFT, SCHM, VO, VOO, SCHG, VEA, IWB, VB, NVDA, SGOL, DRIV, RDVY, IWR, ABBV, F, VYM, CVX, TBF, PSLV, V, SBUX, IBM, KO,
- Reduced Positions: IWF, T, CF, CSCO, MRNA, NFLX, IJH, DTN, CPER, FB, TSLA, PFE, PNC, MRK, MCD, JNJ, HD, HSY, XOM, ABT, PG, WMT, JPM, INTC, BSV, BMY,
- Sold Out: MO, AXP, GSG,
For the details of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/nadler+financial+group%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Nadler Financial Group, Inc.
- iShares Gold Trust (IAU) - 1,775,157 shares, 9.36% of the total portfolio. New Position
- Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 206,050 shares, 7.95% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) - 343,700 shares, 7.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.53%
- iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF) - 139,798 shares, 6.47% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.15%
- iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) - 242,419 shares, 6.16% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.92%
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 9.36%. The holding were 1,775,157 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. The purchase prices were between $43.72 and $52.25, with an estimated average price of $48.45. The stock is now traded at around $53.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 14,014 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 14,256 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Eaton Corp PLC (ETN)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Eaton Corp PLC. The purchase prices were between $148.36 and $174.66, with an estimated average price of $166.07. The stock is now traded at around $166.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,277 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Information Technology ETF (VGT)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Information Technology ETF. The purchase prices were between $396.28 and $466.1, with an estimated average price of $439.09. The stock is now traded at around $422.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 498 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Micron Technology Inc (MU)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. initiated holding in Micron Technology Inc. The purchase prices were between $66.38 and $96.17, with an estimated average price of $78.57. The stock is now traded at around $92.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,396 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.38%. The purchase prices were between $74.34 and $80.86, with an estimated average price of $77.53. The stock is now traded at around $80.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 133,403 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund (DLN)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in WisdomTree U.S. LargeCap Dividend Fund by 99.58%. The purchase prices were between $59.49 and $66.15, with an estimated average price of $63.06. The stock is now traded at around $65.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 47,420 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind (FNDF)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Ind by 43.11%. The purchase prices were between $30.79 and $33.14, with an estimated average price of $32.35. The stock is now traded at around $33.710000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 112,585 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 30.24%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 4,695 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Aberdeen Standard Physical Gold Shares ETF by 38.09%. The purchase prices were between $16.83 and $17.91, with an estimated average price of $17.24. The stock is now traded at around $17.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 28,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Ford Motor Co (F)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. added to a holding in Ford Motor Co by 30.40%. The purchase prices were between $14.12 and $21.45, with an estimated average price of $18.53. The stock is now traded at around $24.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 16,426 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: American Express Co (AXP)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in American Express Co. The sale prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39.Sold Out: iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (GSG)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $18.12, with an estimated average price of $17.25.Sold Out: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Nadler Financial Group, Inc. sold out a holding in Altria Group Inc. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81.
