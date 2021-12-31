Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Barton Investment Management Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, ICU Medical Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Barton Investment Management (Current Portfolio) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, ICU Medical Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barton Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Barton Investment Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Barton Investment Management
  1. Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 224,913 shares, 26.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39%
  2. Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 425,576 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34%
  3. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,272 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15%
  4. PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 347,900 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91%
  5. BlackLine Inc (BL) - 611,981 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%
New Purchase: ICU Medical Inc (ICUI)

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71. The stock is now traded at around $214.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Crown Castle International Corp (CCI)

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $184.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Duck Creek Technologies Inc (DCT)

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 891,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.



