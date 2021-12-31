Barton Investment Management Buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, ICU Medical Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

New Purchases: ICUI, CCI, FB,

ICUI, CCI, FB, Added Positions: DCT, AAPL, COUP, AVLR, EA, AL, GOOGL, COST, ABBV,

DCT, AAPL, COUP, AVLR, EA, AL, GOOGL, COST, ABBV, Reduced Positions: AMT, CI, VOO, JNJ, MRK,

West Conshohocken, PA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Duck Creek Technologies Inc, ICU Medical Inc, Crown Castle International Corp, Meta Platforms Inc, Costco Wholesale Corp, sells Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Barton Investment Management. As of 2021Q4, Barton Investment Management owns 42 stocks with a total value of $1.1 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Shopify Inc (SHOP) - 224,913 shares, 26.98% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.39% Netflix Inc (NFLX) - 425,576 shares, 22.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.34% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 38,272 shares, 11.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.15% PayPal Holdings Inc (PYPL) - 347,900 shares, 5.71% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.91% BlackLine Inc (BL) - 611,981 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.80%

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in ICU Medical Inc. The purchase prices were between $220.96 and $247.44, with an estimated average price of $233.71. The stock is now traded at around $214.980000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 2,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Crown Castle International Corp. The purchase prices were between $167.81 and $208.74, with an estimated average price of $185.09. The stock is now traded at around $184.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 1,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barton Investment Management initiated holding in Meta Platforms Inc. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 765 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Duck Creek Technologies Inc by 33.63%. The purchase prices were between $27.74 and $46.23, with an estimated average price of $31.91. The stock is now traded at around $26.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 891,938 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Barton Investment Management added to a holding in Costco Wholesale Corp by 36.53%. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,024 shares as of 2021-12-31.