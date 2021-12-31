Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys iShares Core S&P 500 ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Lockheed Martin Corp

- New Purchases: LBTYK, SCHY, RIVN, FDRV, CATH, BLOK, BITO, ARKX, ACES, EMBK, U, BIRD, LYLT, IONQ, SLVM, TSP, FBRT, FBRT, PROG, FEX, IDX, IJK, IJS, INDA, ITB, IWV, JEPI, JMBS, JO, PSY, QUAL, TLT, URA, VGK, XVV, WIW, BLDR, CHRW, CVR, DECK, DXCM, DLR, EMN, HUBB, IBN, IP, MTB, PCG, PAYX, XPO, WSO, APD, MYRG, KMDA, JKS, VSTM, FUBO, VRTV, OCGN, OTLK, ZOM, MDB, ZS, BNGO, UBER, VIR, XP,
- Added Positions: IVV, VTEB, SPY, VWO, ANGL, BRK.A, ACWI, IJR, LLY, NKE, JPST, TGT, SHY, IYR, SPTL, VT, SCHO, VIG, XLI, VEA, ACWX, SCHV, ADBE, STZ, QCOM, CORP, VTWO, VYM, ACN, MSFT, HYS, SCHB, SPLV, VEU, XLC, AMT, BLL, BAM, TMO, WMT, BNDX, CWI, DVY, LQD, SCHA, ABT, ROP, UNH, DG, BSV, HYLB, PCY, SCHM, SPLG, TIP, XLY, ATVI, AMD, ALB, LNT, ADI, TFC, BAX, BDX, CVS, CVX, CSCO, VALE, COST, CCI, DRI, EXPD, XOM, FAST, FE, FLEX, F, HSY, HPQ, IBM, INFO, ILMN, KMB, MDLZ, MRVL, MCHP, NVDA, NGG, ORCL, PEP, PLUG, LIN, PG, PRU, CRM, SNPS, TD, UAL, URI, UG, WPC, WMB, YUM, RVT, MSCI, WKHS, ENPH, NOW, RNG, RGT, AMC, TLRY, TLRY, TDOC, Z, SQ, CRSP, MFGP, NIO, BYND, DKNG, CMPS, ZEV, GXO, REE, LCID, RKLB, BGRN, CWB, DEM, DGRO, DIA, EIS, GDX, ICLN, IEF, IJJ, IJT, ITOT, IVE, IVW, IWD, IWF, IWO, LDUR, NULC, NUSC, PAVE, SCHC, SCHE, SLV, SPDW, SPIB, SPIP, SPYX, VFH, VGT, VNQ, VSGX, VTIP, VXUS, XLG,
- Reduced Positions: AGG, IEFA, QQQ, VXF, LMT, LUV, VFC, PYPL, CNC, SCHZ, BMY, EEM, MO, SCHG, CHD, GE, SCHX, VOO, COP, MINT, CB, V, AOK, SCHD, PFE, BND, RSP, AMZN, JPM, DIS, FB, IEMG, MDY, SSO, VTI, BAC, INTC, SYK, PM, ARKG, SCHR, T, CMI, EFX, NEE, ICE, INTU, MCD, MDT, WM, WEC, MA, BX, TSLA, PSX, HRI, ROKU, BKLN, EFA, EMB, GCC, ICVT, IDV, IUSB, JNK, LMBS, MUB, NUHY, PFF, SCZ, SPXL, VMBS, XLP, AEP, AME, AMGN, ADP, BIDU, GOLD, CSX, LUMN, FIS, CHKP, CI, C, KO, CTSH, CMCSA, CAG, DEO, ETN, EMR, EXPE, GME, GRMN, GILD, HAIN, HE, HBAN, ITW, LRCX, LVS, LOW, MFC, SPGI, VTRS, NRG, NVS, PCAR, PNC, BKNG, RMD, SLB, SO, SU, SYY, TROW, TXN, TTE, UPS, RTX, VZ, VOD, WAB, WBA, WFC, XEL, RDS.B, HBI, TMUS, DAL, TEL, ULTA, AVGO, MPC, ZG, APTV, NCLH, LBRDA, SHOP, KHC, GRWG, OKTA, MRNA, KTB, CRWD, NET, PTON, MNMD, OTIS, MSGE, SNOW, PLTR, VNT, ABNB, LAZR, OGN, CHPT, CHPT, BAMR, KD, BOND, BSCM, BSCO, BSCP, DFAS, DSI, EWL, GLD, GLTR, HYG, IAU, MVV, SCHH, TBT, VCIT, XTL,
- Sold Out: BSCL, COR, MTUM, CERN, RAVN, FN, GGN, NXPI, BLUE, NTRA, GDP, DNLI, MITO, LSF, CGNT, CGNT, NGAB, VMEO, BSJL, COPX, DFE, EWG, EWN, IQDF, KSA, NIB, QLD, XLE, INO, ATRS, ANIP, BTI, CPB, CE, CGEN, DVAX, EA, EPD, GPN, GTIM, HAS, ZIOP, IPG, MMP, MKTX, NCR, SEEL, PNM, SPG, TTNP, UL, TX, ALK,
For the details of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/sargent+bickham+lagudis+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC
- iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) - 1,153,646 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 7.16%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 172,946 shares, 6.20% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.93%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 140,361 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.46%
- Vanguard Extended Market Index ETF (VXF) - 315,382 shares, 4.35% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.31%
- Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) - 929,726 shares, 3.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 15.16%
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Liberty Global PLC. The purchase prices were between $26.64 and $29.95, with an estimated average price of $28.53. The stock is now traded at around $27.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 3,200 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.14 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.98. The stock is now traded at around $26.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 4,261 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iPathA Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subinde (JO)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in iPathA Series B Bloomberg Coffee Subinde. The purchase prices were between $52.96 and $68.01, with an estimated average price of $60.27. The stock is now traded at around $64.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 88 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Global X Uranium ETF (URA)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Global X Uranium ETF. The purchase prices were between $21.75 and $29.21, with an estimated average price of $25.03. The stock is now traded at around $22.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Zomedica Corp (ZOM)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in Zomedica Corp. The purchase prices were between $0.31 and $0.58, with an estimated average price of $0.45. The stock is now traded at around $0.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 1,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC initiated holding in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.9 and $43.32, with an estimated average price of $35.9. The stock is now traded at around $26.280000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 125 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 30.89%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.63%. The holding were 73,769 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 370.98%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 128,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc by 70000.00%. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480081.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 701 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund (ACWI)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares MSCI ACWI Index Fund by 25.37%. The purchase prices were between $98.5 and $106.18, with an estimated average price of $103.69. The stock is now traded at around $102.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 156,974 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.24%. The purchase prices were between $107.97 and $119.54, with an estimated average price of $113.43. The stock is now traded at around $110.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 113,966 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Eli Lilly and Co (LLY)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC added to a holding in Eli Lilly and Co by 715.53%. The purchase prices were between $224.85 and $279.04, with an estimated average price of $254.3. The stock is now traded at around $247.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 9,770 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $21.04 and $21.09, with an estimated average price of $21.07.Sold Out: (COR)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $138.34 and $172.51, with an estimated average price of $159.11.Sold Out: BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in BTC iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF. The sale prices were between $173.56 and $193.28, with an estimated average price of $184.03.Sold Out: (RAVN)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $57.58 and $58.08, with an estimated average price of $57.83.Sold Out: Cerner Corp (CERN)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Cerner Corp. The sale prices were between $69.89 and $93.19, with an estimated average price of $76.38.Sold Out: Vimeo Inc (VMEO)
Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC sold out a holding in Vimeo Inc. The sale prices were between $17.53 and $35.02, with an estimated average price of $24.11.
