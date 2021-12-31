Roth Financial Partners LLC Buys The Home Depot Inc, HubSpot Inc, Sells APA Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp

- New Purchases: HD, HUBS,
- Added Positions: IEFA, VWO, RSP, SPY, VEA,
- Reduced Positions: IVV, APA, XOM, VB, IEMG,
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 62,901 shares, 21.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.17%
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 57,677 shares, 19.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.01%
- BTC iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) - 359,054 shares, 19.08% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.41%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 135,512 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
- Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) - 62,018 shares, 7.18% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.86%
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 245 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: HubSpot Inc (HUBS)
Roth Financial Partners LLC initiated holding in HubSpot Inc. The purchase prices were between $633.79 and $852.08, with an estimated average price of $757.05. The stock is now traded at around $447.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 100 shares as of 2021-12-31.
