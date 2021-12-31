Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. Buys Meta Platforms Inc, NVIDIA Corp, SoFi Technologies Inc, Sells Elanco Animal Health Inc, Fidelity National Information Services Inc, International Business Machines Corp

- New Purchases: SOFI, SOFI, VOO,
- Added Positions: FB, NVDA, ATVI, MA, DIS, BRK.B, BLK, AMZN, MPW, JNJ, CVX, DUK, V, BAC, WMT, VZ, PH, PEP, GS, ANET, CIM, RTX, PG, BMY, JPM, ON, MRK, BMRN, MAR, CSCO, ADP, INTC, ABNB, SCHA, SCHM, SCHD, SCHX,
- Reduced Positions: FIS, IBM, TDOC, BABA, MDY, CLX, SCHF,
- Sold Out: ELAN, PM, KD,
- Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (SCHB) - 181,783 shares, 8.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.05%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 104,836 shares, 7.63% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.36%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 39,370 shares, 5.43% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.01%
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 3,068 shares, 3.64% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.46%
- Accenture PLC (ACN) - 18,365 shares, 3.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.71%
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 103,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SoFi Technologies Inc (SOFI)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in SoFi Technologies Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.27 and $23.29, with an estimated average price of $18.33. The stock is now traded at around $12.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 103,641 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 684 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Meta Platforms Inc (FB)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in Meta Platforms Inc by 236.00%. The purchase prices were between $306.84 and $347.56, with an estimated average price of $332.02. The stock is now traded at around $318.150000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.2%. The holding were 12,385 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. added to a holding in NVIDIA Corp by 324.39%. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $259.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 8,751 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Elanco Animal Health Inc (ELAN)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Elanco Animal Health Inc. The sale prices were between $27.74 and $34.09, with an estimated average price of $31.05.Sold Out: Philip Morris International Inc (PM)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Philip Morris International Inc. The sale prices were between $85.94 and $98.85, with an estimated average price of $93.37.Sold Out: Kyndryl Holdings Inc (KD)
Pegasus Asset Management, Inc. sold out a holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45.
