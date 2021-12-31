Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. Buys iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets , iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF, VANGUARD BD IDX FD, Sells Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

- New Purchases: IDEV, VXUS, CMF, JKK, NUDM, EEM, VTV, PFE, QCOM,
- Added Positions: VTI, DGRO, BND, EFA, ESGV, VEU, T, OMFL, VB, VT, BAC, VSGX, CMCSA, VNQ, VO, IWF, QQQ, SPY, NVDA, IJH, QQQE, DVY, JNJ, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: VEA, USMV, JMST, BRK.B, EFAV, AAPL, V, CSCO, JPM, PEP, TSLA, ABBV, PG, ABT, VZ, ERTH, CVX, BA, DIA, FXZ, HDV, IJR, VIG, VYM, FISV,
- Sold Out: VBK, SCZ, SPYX, INTC, NKE, NEE, SYY,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 137,674 shares, 16.57% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.92%
- iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 229,121 shares, 8.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.97%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 78,581 shares, 6.96% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.64%
- Vanguard Small Cap ETF (VB) - 46,563 shares, 5.25% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 150,387 shares, 4.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.23%
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets . The purchase prices were between $64.32 and $69.11, with an estimated average price of $67.03. The stock is now traded at around $66.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.35%. The holding were 40,123 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 21,158 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares California Muni Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $61.55 and $62.33, with an estimated average price of $61.99. The stock is now traded at around $61.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 16,627 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (JKK)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.43 and $54.51, with an estimated average price of $50.63. The stock is now traded at around $307.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 20,574 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity (NUDM)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen ESG International Developed Markets Equity . The purchase prices were between $29.45 and $31.8, with an estimated average price of $30.74. The stock is now traded at around $30.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 13,689 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (EEM)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.41 and $51.73, with an estimated average price of $49.73. The stock is now traded at around $49.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 7,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 34.89%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 109,075 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: VANGUARD BD IDX FD (BND)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in VANGUARD BD IDX FD by 78.98%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.76%. The holding were 41,027 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF by 31.76%. The purchase prices were between $79.46 and $88.45, with an estimated average price of $85.28. The stock is now traded at around $82.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 31,110 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: AT&T Inc (T)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. added to a holding in AT&T Inc by 89.24%. The purchase prices were between $22.17 and $27.35, with an estimated average price of $24.71. The stock is now traded at around $27.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.19%. The holding were 32,309 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $268.86 and $305.38, with an estimated average price of $286.47.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (SCZ)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF. The sale prices were between $69.99 and $75.86, with an estimated average price of $73.08.Sold Out: SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF (SPYX)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in SSGA SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free ETF. The sale prices were between $105.64 and $118.33, with an estimated average price of $113.44.Sold Out: Intel Corp (INTC)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Intel Corp. The sale prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $147.14 and $177.51, with an estimated average price of $165.33.Sold Out: Sysco Corp (SYY)
Monterey Private Wealth, Inc. sold out a holding in Sysco Corp. The sale prices were between $68.07 and $83.35, with an estimated average price of $76.89.
