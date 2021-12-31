B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, McCormick Inc

New Purchases: BE, VOO, COMT, CRWD, NFLX,

Investment company B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem Current Portfolio ) buys Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF, BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF, PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad, Advanced Micro Devices Inc, Bloom Energy Corp, sells Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF, ViacomCBS Inc, McCormick Inc, Leggett & Platt Inc, General Electric Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem. As of 2021Q4, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem owns 106 stocks with a total value of $453 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 112,994 shares, 9.93% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.73% Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (VO) - 142,685 shares, 8.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 12.85% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 81,976 shares, 3.22% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.35% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (SCHX) - 124,753 shares, 3.14% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.59% Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (SCHG) - 82,734 shares, 2.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.35%

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Bloom Energy Corp. The purchase prices were between $16.91 and $35.56, with an estimated average price of $25.39. The stock is now traded at around $17.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 91,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $392.77 and $439.01, with an estimated average price of $421.15. The stock is now traded at around $419.740000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 2,187 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in iShares Commodities Select Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $28.56 and $32.43, with an estimated average price of $31. The stock is now traded at around $32.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 13,450 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,252 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem initiated holding in Netflix Inc. The purchase prices were between $586.73 and $691.69, with an estimated average price of $639.23. The stock is now traded at around $510.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 393 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 51.25%. The purchase prices were between $50.26 and $50.4, with an estimated average price of $50.32. The stock is now traded at around $50.200000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.68%. The holding were 181,500 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in BTC BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 49.92%. The purchase prices were between $50.36 and $50.44, with an estimated average price of $50.4. The stock is now traded at around $50.360000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 180,350 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Trad by 45.49%. The purchase prices were between $101.51 and $101.8, with an estimated average price of $101.63. The stock is now traded at around $101.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 75,800 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc by 113.38%. The purchase prices were between $100.34 and $161.91, with an estimated average price of $135.45. The stock is now traded at around $131.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 27,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Constellation Brands Inc by 73.58%. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 16,981 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem added to a holding in Salesforce.com Inc by 47.40%. The purchase prices were between $247.21 and $309.96, with an estimated average price of $280.77. The stock is now traded at around $226.060000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 19,392 shares as of 2021-12-31.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in ViacomCBS Inc. The sale prices were between $28.68 and $39.84, with an estimated average price of $34.3.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in McCormick & Co Inc. The sale prices were between $78.1 and $96.61, with an estimated average price of $85.36.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in General Electric Co. The sale prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. The sale prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $39.23 and $54.4, with an estimated average price of $48.17.

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Managem sold out a holding in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF. The sale prices were between $114.71 and $156.93, with an estimated average price of $137.79.