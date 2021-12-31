Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC Buys SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF, Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF, Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities, Sells SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ET

- Added Positions: SPTS, VWO, SPAB, VTIP, SPDW, IAGG, MUB, SPTM, VEU, SHM, BIL, VSS, WOOD, VXF, BCI, SPSB, VSGX, NUBD, PRFZ, IXUS, VT, GWX, ESGE, AOR,
- Reduced Positions: SPEM, BND,
- Sold Out: SUB,
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 521,275 shares, 35.10% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.28%
- SPDR Portfolio Aggregate Bond ETF (SPAB) - 1,235,730 shares, 10.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.26%
- SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (SPDW) - 805,010 shares, 8.19% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.54%
- BTC iShares International Aggregate Bond Fund (IAGG) - 480,212 shares, 7.30% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.73%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 339,239 shares, 5.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.22%
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.82%. The purchase prices were between $30.42 and $30.62, with an estimated average price of $30.5. The stock is now traded at around $30.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.35%. The holding were 5,706,945 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.40%. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.89%. The holding were 133,700 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities by 145.07%. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 57,003 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET (SHM)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg Short Term Municipal Bond ET by 26.54%. The purchase prices were between $49.1 and $49.26, with an estimated average price of $49.18. The stock is now traded at around $48.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 24,607 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 21.63%. The purchase prices were between $91.42 and $91.45, with an estimated average price of $91.44. The stock is now traded at around $91.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 12,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (SUB)
Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Boston Standard Wealth Management, LLC. Also check out:
