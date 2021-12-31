Townsend & Associates, Inc Buys The AES Corp, ConocoPhillips, Huntsman Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Morgan Stanley, Intuitive Surgical Inc

- New Purchases: AES, COP, HUN, GILD, ABBV, BAC, C, FISV, LITE,
- Added Positions: TIP, CMDY, QSR, SLQD, HDV, DGRO, IVV, JKH, IYY, IVW, IJR, EFAV, INTC, LMT, AEP, SHV, ISTB, AMT, ALL, NRG, MRK, FE, CAG, CI, CVX, JPM, BG,
- Reduced Positions: QQQ, ISRG, UNP, CVS, T, CRM,
- Sold Out: MS, APO, NXST, CMCSA, STX, LOW,
For the details of Townsend & Associates, Inc's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/townsend+%26+associates%2C+inc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Townsend & Associates, Inc
- iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 292,402 shares, 20.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76%
- CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 43,796 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.3%
- Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 12,054 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38%
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 73,574 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25%
- Ball Corp (BLL) - 44,812 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%
Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 100,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 25,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Huntsman Corp (HUN)
Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 54,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: AbbVie Inc (ABBV)
Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)
Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Bank of America Corp (BAC)
Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 32,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Morgan Stanley (MS)
Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.Sold Out: Apollo Global Management Inc (APO)
Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.Sold Out: Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST)
Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.Sold Out: Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX)
Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.Sold Out: Comcast Corp (CMCSA)
Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.
Here is the complete portfolio of Townsend & Associates, Inc. Also check out:
1. Townsend & Associates, Inc's Undervalued Stocks
2. Townsend & Associates, Inc's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Townsend & Associates, Inc's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Townsend & Associates, Inc keeps buying