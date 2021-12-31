Townsend & Associates, Inc Buys The AES Corp, ConocoPhillips, Huntsman Corp, Sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Morgan Stanley, Intuitive Surgical Inc

New Purchases: AES, COP, HUN, GILD, ABBV, BAC, C, FISV, LITE,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys The AES Corp, ConocoPhillips, Huntsman Corp, Gilead Sciences Inc, AbbVie Inc, sells PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, Morgan Stanley, Intuitive Surgical Inc, Apollo Global Management Inc, Union Pacific Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Townsend & Associates, Inc. As of 2021Q4, Townsend & Associates, Inc owns 72 stocks with a total value of $183 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP) - 292,402 shares, 20.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.76% CVS Health Corp (CVS) - 43,796 shares, 2.55% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 30.3% Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT) - 12,054 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.38% Intel Corp (INTC) - 73,574 shares, 2.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.25% Ball Corp (BLL) - 44,812 shares, 2.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.17%

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in The AES Corp. The purchase prices were between $22.84 and $25.66, with an estimated average price of $24.32. The stock is now traded at around $22.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.27%. The holding were 100,905 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in ConocoPhillips. The purchase prices were between $68.6 and $77.03, with an estimated average price of $72.91. The stock is now traded at around $87.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.19%. The holding were 25,083 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Huntsman Corp. The purchase prices were between $30.47 and $35.12, with an estimated average price of $32.68. The stock is now traded at around $38.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.15%. The holding were 54,950 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in AbbVie Inc. The purchase prices were between $107.43 and $135.93, with an estimated average price of $118.5. The stock is now traded at around $136.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 12,673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Gilead Sciences Inc. The purchase prices were between $64.88 and $73.64, with an estimated average price of $68.95. The stock is now traded at around $70.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.94%. The holding were 23,993 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc initiated holding in Bank of America Corp. The purchase prices were between $43.14 and $48.37, with an estimated average price of $45.61. The stock is now traded at around $46.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.85%. The holding were 32,428 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Morgan Stanley. The sale prices were between $94.82 and $104.66, with an estimated average price of $99.64.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Apollo Global Management Inc. The sale prices were between $58.79 and $79.96, with an estimated average price of $72.36.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Nexstar Media Group Inc. The sale prices were between $143.48 and $170.5, with an estimated average price of $155.08.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC. The sale prices were between $79.01 and $115, with an estimated average price of $97.65.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Comcast Corp. The sale prices were between $47.71 and $57.4, with an estimated average price of $52.

Townsend & Associates, Inc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $204 and $261.38, with an estimated average price of $238.68.