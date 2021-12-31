Domani Wealth, LLC Buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Realty Income Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, , McKesson Corp

New Purchases: O, BRBS, TFC, VONG, TJX, IJS,

O, BRBS, TFC, VONG, TJX, IJS, Added Positions: CWI, EFA, PNC, SCHO, VUG, VIG, DUK, SO, XLU, CZA, PYPL, VZ, ABT, JPM, NEE, XOM, AXP, BX, ABBV, PFE, IBM, HD, CVX,

CWI, EFA, PNC, SCHO, VUG, VIG, DUK, SO, XLU, CZA, PYPL, VZ, ABT, JPM, NEE, XOM, AXP, BX, ABBV, PFE, IBM, HD, CVX, Reduced Positions: AGG, VEU, VOO, SCHB, IWF, IJH, IWD, SCHA, DFAC, SPY, IWB, HSY, DIS, T, IWS, TMO, ORCL, LOW, GOOGL, CATH, BRK.B, TSLA, V, PPL, SCHV, ADBE, CSCO,

AGG, VEU, VOO, SCHB, IWF, IJH, IWD, SCHA, DFAC, SPY, IWB, HSY, DIS, T, IWS, TMO, ORCL, LOW, GOOGL, CATH, BRK.B, TSLA, V, PPL, SCHV, ADBE, CSCO, Sold Out: VER, MCK, DXCM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF, Realty Income Corp, PNC Financial Services Group Inc, Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc, Truist Financial Corp, sells iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, , McKesson Corp, DexCom Inc, The Walt Disney Co during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Domani Wealth, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Domani Wealth, LLC owns 120 stocks with a total value of $510 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Domani Wealth, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/domani+wealth%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 250,169 shares, 21.40% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.06% Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (VEU) - 717,239 shares, 8.61% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.77% iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA) - 338,554 shares, 5.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.14% Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (BSV) - 327,311 shares, 5.18% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.53% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 131,898 shares, 4.59% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.27%

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Realty Income Corp. The purchase prices were between $64.16 and $71.97, with an estimated average price of $68.86. The stock is now traded at around $69.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 11,135 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Blue Ridge Bankshares Inc. The purchase prices were between $17.31 and $18.87, with an estimated average price of $18.17. The stock is now traded at around $17.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 22,665 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund. The purchase prices were between $69.56 and $79.55, with an estimated average price of $76.21. The stock is now traded at around $72.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 3,274 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in Truist Financial Corp. The purchase prices were between $55.67 and $65.14, with an estimated average price of $61.08. The stock is now traded at around $67.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 4,106 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $98.85 and $110.23, with an estimated average price of $104.47. The stock is now traded at around $104.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,114 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC initiated holding in TJX Companies Inc. The purchase prices were between $62.97 and $75.92, with an estimated average price of $69.51. The stock is now traded at around $68.910000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 2,760 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC added to a holding in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 78.46%. The purchase prices were between $28.11 and $29.85, with an estimated average price of $29.14. The stock is now traded at around $29.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.52%. The holding were 204,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PNC Financial Services Group Inc by 98.38%. The purchase prices were between $192.55 and $216.56, with an estimated average price of $203.58. The stock is now traded at around $216.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,156 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF by 48.51%. The purchase prices were between $153.03 and $172.09, with an estimated average price of $164.33. The stock is now traded at around $164.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 2,538 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.54%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 1,967 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC added to a holding in Duke Energy Corp by 43.85%. The purchase prices were between $96.62 and $104.9, with an estimated average price of $101.43. The stock is now traded at around $101.870000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 3,917 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC added to a holding in PayPal Holdings Inc by 40.82%. The purchase prices were between $179.32 and $271.7, with an estimated average price of $214.83. The stock is now traded at around $174.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 1,380 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $46.36 and $52.16, with an estimated average price of $49.13.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.

Domani Wealth, LLC sold out a holding in DexCom Inc. The sale prices were between $519.49 and $651.26, with an estimated average price of $575.47.