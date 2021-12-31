TRH Financial, LLC Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc

New Purchases: INTC, SPHQ, XOM, HD, ITW, DGRO, BAC, CSCO, CTXS, DOV, PFE, VZ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Atmos Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Coca-Cola Co, Johnson & Johnson, sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, TRH Financial, LLC. As of 2021Q4, TRH Financial, LLC owns 78 stocks with a total value of $320 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 874,990 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 143,227 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,557 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91% Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 36,579 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05% S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 18,190 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $244.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 128,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.

TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $163.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.