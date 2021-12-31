TRH Financial, LLC Buys Atmos Energy Corp, Kimberly-Clark Corp, Becton, Dickinson and Co, Sells SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF, Consolidated Edison Inc

- New Purchases: INTC, SPHQ, XOM, HD, ITW, DGRO, BAC, CSCO, CTXS, DOV, PFE, VZ,
- Added Positions: SPTM, ATO, KMB, JNJ, KO, BDX, ROP, PPG, WMT, ECL, RTX, T, SWK, MDT, EMR, MCD, CARR, APD, PEP, PG, ABT, ADP, TROW, SPGI, TGT, LOW, GOOG, AMZN, MSFT, AAPL, SPY, AMD, ZBRA, UBER, ET, V, JPM, RLY,
- Reduced Positions: SPMD, SPSM, SPDW, GD, SPYV, VFC, SPYG, ED, SPEM, WBA, PETQ, VTI, IVV, SYY, NSC, GOOGL, CVX, SHW, BRK.B, AEE,
For the details of TRH Financial, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/trh+financial%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of TRH Financial, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 874,990 shares, 16.00% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.71%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 143,227 shares, 7.33% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.60%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 67,557 shares, 3.75% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.91%
- Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW) - 36,579 shares, 2.96% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 10.05%
- S&P Global Inc (SPGI) - 18,190 shares, 2.68% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.09%
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Intel Corp. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 8,783 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.34 and $53.36, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $51.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,239 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: The Home Depot Inc (HD)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in The Home Depot Inc. The purchase prices were between $326.47 and $416.18, with an estimated average price of $382.21. The stock is now traded at around $366.720000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 608 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 4,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Exxon Mobil Corp. The purchase prices were between $59.16 and $66.36, with an estimated average price of $62.52. The stock is now traded at around $73.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 3,937 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW)
TRH Financial, LLC initiated holding in Illinois Tool Works Inc. The purchase prices were between $208.03 and $247.07, with an estimated average price of $233.02. The stock is now traded at around $244.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 999 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Atmos Energy Corp (ATO)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Atmos Energy Corp by 38.89%. The purchase prices were between $88.98 and $104.83, with an estimated average price of $95. The stock is now traded at around $105.410000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.57%. The holding were 62,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kimberly-Clark Corp (KMB)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Kimberly-Clark Corp by 37.85%. The purchase prices were between $129.26 and $142.92, with an estimated average price of $134.72. The stock is now traded at around $140.880000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.55%. The holding were 44,979 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Becton, Dickinson and Co (BDX)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Becton, Dickinson and Co by 32.15%. The purchase prices were between $235.83 and $257.21, with an estimated average price of $245.62. The stock is now traded at around $260.420000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 25,077 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Johnson & Johnson by 24.29%. The purchase prices were between $155.93 and $173.01, with an estimated average price of $163.78. The stock is now traded at around $167.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 45,614 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coca-Cola Co (KO)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in Coca-Cola Co by 25.04%. The purchase prices were between $52.3 and $59.21, with an estimated average price of $55.76. The stock is now traded at around $60.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.48%. The holding were 128,566 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PPG Industries Inc (PPG)
TRH Financial, LLC added to a holding in PPG Industries Inc by 23.18%. The purchase prices were between $144.01 and $172.44, with an estimated average price of $161.01. The stock is now traded at around $163.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.46%. The holding were 44,954 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of TRH Financial, LLC. Also check out:
1. TRH Financial, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. TRH Financial, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. TRH Financial, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that TRH Financial, LLC keeps buying