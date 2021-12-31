Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc Buys DoorDash Inc, PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1, S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Sells Palantir Technologies Inc, ISHARES TRUST, Alibaba Group Holding

- New Purchases: VXUS, IOT, VWO, GLDM, SPEM, QTEC, USHY, SPAB, QUAL, SCHM, COST,
- Added Positions: DASH, ITOT, QQQ, SPY, KRTX, EFA, CPNG, VT, ACWI, MUB, ASAN, VTV, TFI, VTI, FB, VUG, JPST, VOO, GOOG, VGLT, MELI, MSFT, IEMG, SUB, IVV, SCHP, AMZN, NFLX, CWI, VEA, GOF,
- Reduced Positions: PLTR, AFRM, LYFT, IEF, IXUS, INTU, ABNB, SPLG, EEM, UBER, QUS, SQ, TLT,
- Sold Out: BABA,
These are the top 5 holdings of CATALYST PRIVATE WEALTH, LLC
- Atlassian Corporation PLC (TEAM) - 239,884 shares, 39.39% of the total portfolio.
- DoorDash Inc (DASH) - 133,032 shares, 8.53% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 97.48%
- Affirm Holdings Inc (AFRM) - 173,680 shares, 7.52% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.68%
- iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 160,964 shares, 7.42% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 13.13%
- Palantir Technologies Inc (PLTR) - 489,897 shares, 3.84% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 53.86%
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 18,593 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Samsara Inc (IOT)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Samsara Inc. The purchase prices were between $22.32 and $29.37, with an estimated average price of $26.17. The stock is now traded at around $21.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 36,600 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $47.81 and $51.82, with an estimated average price of $50.01. The stock is now traded at around $49.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 16,528 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.18%. The holding were 23,376 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.07 and $43.49, with an estimated average price of $41.91. The stock is now traded at around $41.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 6,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc initiated holding in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $40.2 and $41.24, with an estimated average price of $40.81. The stock is now traded at around $40.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 5,304 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: DoorDash Inc (DASH)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in DoorDash Inc by 97.48%. The purchase prices were between $144.44 and $245.97, with an estimated average price of $188.51. The stock is now traded at around $128.580000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.21%. The holding were 133,032 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 by 446.26%. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 5,042 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 81.53%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.59%. The holding were 6,446 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Karuna Therapeutics Inc (KRTX)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Karuna Therapeutics Inc by 38.71%. The purchase prices were between $110.64 and $159.4, with an estimated average price of $129.46. The stock is now traded at around $112.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 24,976 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 179.24%. The purchase prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78. The stock is now traded at around $77.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.28%. The holding were 13,007 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc added to a holding in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 137.77%. The purchase prices were between $100.69 and $108.41, with an estimated average price of $105.63. The stock is now traded at around $104.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 9,739 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Catalyst Private Wealth, Llc sold out a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. The sale prices were between $111.96 and $177.7, with an estimated average price of $145.1.
