Newman & Schimel, LLC Buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF

New Purchases: BRK.A, IAU, COST, NVDA, BSV, IWF,

BRK.A, IAU, COST, NVDA, BSV, IWF, Added Positions: ISTB, VUG, VTI, SCHB, SPLG, SCHX, VXUS, SCHD, ITOT, IVV, VO, IJR, SCHF, SCHV, IBM,

ISTB, VUG, VTI, SCHB, SPLG, SCHX, VXUS, SCHD, ITOT, IVV, VO, IJR, SCHF, SCHV, IBM, Reduced Positions: IXUS, VT, EEM, SPYG, AAPL, VTV, SPDW, IJS, FB, DIS, IJT, SCHG, AMZN, SCHM, MSFT, TSLA, WMT,

IXUS, VT, EEM, SPYG, AAPL, VTV, SPDW, IJS, FB, DIS, IJT, SCHG, AMZN, SCHM, MSFT, TSLA, WMT, Sold Out: BA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ISHARES TRUST, Vanguard Growth ETF, Berkshire Hathaway Inc, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF, sells iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF, Vanguard Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Newman & Schimel, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Newman & Schimel, LLC owns 51 stocks with a total value of $176 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Newman & Schimel, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/newman+%26+schimel%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (IXUS) - 447,655 shares, 18.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.19% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 126,053 shares, 17.26% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.75% iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) - 181,448 shares, 11.01% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (VT) - 178,483 shares, 10.88% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 6.55% ISHARES TRUST (ISTB) - 372,523 shares, 10.66% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 66.82%

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The purchase prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297. The stock is now traded at around $480081.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 2 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Gold Trust. The purchase prices were between $33.36 and $35.53, with an estimated average price of $34.19. The stock is now traded at around $34.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.32%. The holding were 16,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in Costco Wholesale Corp. The purchase prices were between $440.14 and $567.77, with an estimated average price of $514.33. The stock is now traded at around $488.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 391 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $259.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 779 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $270.63 and $309.52, with an estimated average price of $296.53. The stock is now traded at around $281.630000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 673 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $80.65 and $81.49, with an estimated average price of $80.98. The stock is now traded at around $80.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 2,570 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in ISHARES TRUST by 66.82%. The purchase prices were between $50.32 and $50.83, with an estimated average price of $50.51. The stock is now traded at around $49.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.27%. The holding were 372,523 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF by 135.07%. The purchase prices were between $286.58 and $325.19, with an estimated average price of $312.45. The stock is now traded at around $293.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.6%. The holding were 5,764 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 283.47%. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 19,043 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF by 45.70%. The purchase prices were between $103.33 and $113.69, with an estimated average price of $110.15. The stock is now traded at around $107.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.44%. The holding were 21,847 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF by 32.13%. The purchase prices were between $103.39 and $114.55, with an estimated average price of $110.61. The stock is now traded at around $108.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.38%. The holding were 24,405 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 25.29%. The purchase prices were between $428.93 and $479.53, with an estimated average price of $460.12. The stock is now traded at around $458.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 2,378 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Newman & Schimel, LLC sold out a holding in Boeing Co. The sale prices were between $188.19 and $233.09, with an estimated average price of $210.93.