Hoese & Co LLP Buys Ecolab Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Paychex Inc, Diageo PLC

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Ecolab Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Paychex Inc, Diageo PLC, National Grid PLC, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoese & Co LLP. As of 2021Q4, Hoese & Co LLP owns 211 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,162 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52% S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,135 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44% Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 202,340 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,263 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 17,975 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $259.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $306.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 107.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2725.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $460.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in American Express Co by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $205.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $60.21 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $66.16.