Hoese & Co LLP Buys Ecolab Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Sells Manulife Financial Corp, Paychex Inc, Diageo PLC

Investment company Hoese & Co LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Ecolab Inc, AerCap Holdings NV, UnitedHealth Group Inc, Alphabet Inc, NVIDIA Corp, sells Manulife Financial Corp, Paychex Inc, Diageo PLC, National Grid PLC, Kinder Morgan Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Hoese & Co LLP. As of 2021Q4, Hoese & Co LLP owns 211 stocks with a total value of $101 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Hoese & Co LLP
  1. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 38,162 shares, 18.09% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.52%
  2. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 23,135 shares, 10.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.44%
  3. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities (VTIP) - 202,340 shares, 10.34% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.56%
  4. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 19,263 shares, 8.36% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.93%
  5. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 17,975 shares, 4.31% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.39%
New Purchase: AerCap Holdings NV (AER)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in AerCap Holdings NV. The purchase prices were between $54.5 and $69.05, with an estimated average price of $61.95. The stock is now traded at around $67.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 300 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Hormel Foods Corp (HRL)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Hormel Foods Corp. The purchase prices were between $41.24 and $49.19, with an estimated average price of $43.93. The stock is now traded at around $49.230000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 324 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in NVIDIA Corp. The purchase prices were between $197.32 and $333.76, with an estimated average price of $277.31. The stock is now traded at around $259.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 72 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Fastenal Co (FAST)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Fastenal Co. The purchase prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15. The stock is now traded at around $58.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 216 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in Sherwin-Williams Co. The purchase prices were between $285.29 and $352.16, with an estimated average price of $324.02. The stock is now traded at around $306.220000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 26 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: nVent Electric PLC (NVT)

Hoese & Co LLP initiated holding in nVent Electric PLC. The purchase prices were between $31.3 and $38.31, with an estimated average price of $35.59. The stock is now traded at around $37.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Ecolab Inc (ECL)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Ecolab Inc by 107.14%. The purchase prices were between $212.13 and $235.67, with an estimated average price of $226.33. The stock is now traded at around $213.400000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 580 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Alphabet Inc (GOOG)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Alphabet Inc by 400.00%. The purchase prices were between $2675.3 and $3014.18, with an estimated average price of $2894.54. The stock is now traded at around $2725.810000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 10 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 29.27%. The purchase prices were between $387.01 and $505.58, with an estimated average price of $454.21. The stock is now traded at around $460.990000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.02%. The holding were 212 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Principal Financial Group Inc (PFG)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in Principal Financial Group Inc by 124.00%. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $73.93, with an estimated average price of $69.94. The stock is now traded at around $75.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 224 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: American Express Co (AXP)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in American Express Co by 40.00%. The purchase prices were between $150.06 and $187.08, with an estimated average price of $170.39. The stock is now traded at around $166.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 280 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: United Parcel Service Inc (UPS)

Hoese & Co LLP added to a holding in United Parcel Service Inc by 130.00%. The purchase prices were between $178.42 and $218.07, with an estimated average price of $203.94. The stock is now traded at around $205.590000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.01%. The holding were 46 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: Manulife Financial Corp (MFC)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Manulife Financial Corp. The sale prices were between $17.93 and $20.54, with an estimated average price of $19.35.

Sold Out: Paychex Inc (PAYX)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Paychex Inc. The sale prices were between $115.01 and $137.38, with an estimated average price of $123.94.

Sold Out: Ferrari NV (RACE)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Ferrari NV. The sale prices were between $207.24 and $275.3, with an estimated average price of $247.39.

Sold Out: Diageo PLC (DEO)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Diageo PLC. The sale prices were between $192.75 and $221.79, with an estimated average price of $205.45.

Sold Out: Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in Kinder Morgan Inc. The sale prices were between $15.24 and $18.65, with an estimated average price of $16.62.

Sold Out: National Grid PLC (NGG)

Hoese & Co LLP sold out a holding in National Grid PLC. The sale prices were between $60.21 and $73.44, with an estimated average price of $66.16.



