Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

New Purchases: KD,

KD, Added Positions: IBM,

IBM, Reduced Positions: T,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, sells AT&T Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC owns 71 stocks with a total value of $4 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstreet+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,580 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio. Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,750 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio. Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio. Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 980 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 232 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.