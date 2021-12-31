Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC Buys International Business Machines Corp, Kyndryl Holdings Inc, Sells AT&T Inc

For the details of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/wealthstreet+investment+advisors%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC
- NVIDIA Corp (NVDA) - 1,580 shares, 11.47% of the total portfolio.
- Advanced Micro Devices Inc (AMD) - 1,750 shares, 6.22% of the total portfolio.
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 70 shares, 5.75% of the total portfolio.
- Intel Corp (INTC) - 4,000 shares, 5.08% of the total portfolio.
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 980 shares, 4.29% of the total portfolio.
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Kyndryl Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $15.75 and $40.75, with an estimated average price of $21.45. The stock is now traded at around $17.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 232 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: International Business Machines Corp (IBM)
Wealthstreet Investment Advisors, LLC added to a holding in International Business Machines Corp by 20.83%. The purchase prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15. The stock is now traded at around $132.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.66%. The holding were 1,160 shares as of 2021-12-31.
