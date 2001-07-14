MP Materials to Participate in the Baird Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) today announced that Chairman and CEO James Litinsky is scheduled to participate in a virtual fireside chat at Baird’s Vehicle Technology and Mobility Conference on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at 4:40 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast and replay will be available at https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.mpmaterials.com%2F.

About MP Materials

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) is the largest producer of rare earth materials in the Western Hemisphere. The Company owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth Mine and Processing Facility in California, North America’s only active and scaled rare earth production site. Separated rare earth elements are critical inputs to the world’s most powerful and efficient magnets found in electric vehicles, drones, defense systems, wind turbines and various advanced technologies. The Company is developing U.S. metal, alloy and magnet manufacturing capacity to build these critical components domestically. More information is available at https%3A%2F%2Fmpmaterials.com%2F.

Join the MP Materials community on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006226/en/