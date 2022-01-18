Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!

A. O. Smith Declares Quarterly Dividend

Author's Avatar
3 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2022

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Directors of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE: AOS) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.28 per share on the company's Common Stock and Class A Common Stock.

A__O__SMITH_CORPORATION_LOGOjpg_Logo.jpg

The dividend is payable on February 15 to shareholders of record January 31, 2022.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation, with headquarters in Milwaukee, Wis., is a global leader applying innovative technology and energy-efficient solutions to products manufactured and marketed worldwide. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: AOS), the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of residential and commercial water heating equipment and boilers, as well as a manufacturer of water treatment products. For more information, visit www.aosmith.com.

favicon.png?sn=CG34970&sd=2022-01-18 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-o-smith-declares-quarterly-dividend-301463301.html

SOURCE A. O. Smith Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CG34970&Transmission_Id=202201181727PR_NEWS_USPR_____CG34970&DateId=20220118
Also check out: (Free Trial)

» Take a Free Trial of Premium Membership

NaN / 5 ( votes) 0
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY