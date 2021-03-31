PotlatchDeltic Announces Tax Treatment for 2021 Dividend Distributions

PotlatchDeltic Corporation (Nasdaq: PCH) announced today the tax treatment for its dividend distributions made in 2021 on the company’s Common Stock (CUSIP# 737630103).

The distributions, totaling $5.67 per share, are classified for income tax purposes as 68.2507% Capital Gain Distributions, 3.1147% Qualified Dividends, and 28.6346% Non-dividend Distributions (return of capital).

The following table summarizes the income tax treatment of the company’s 2021 dividends.

2021 Dividend Tax Reporting Information (Form 1099-DIV)

Record Date Payable Date Distribution

Per Share Long-Term

Capital Gain (1)

(20% Rate) Qualified

Dividend Non-dividend

(Return of

Capital) 03/05/2021 03/31/2021 $0.41 $0.279828 $0.012770 $0.117402 06/04/2021 06/30/2021 $0.41 $0.279828 $0.012770 $0.117402 09/15/2021 09/30/2021 $0.41 $0.279828 $0.012770 $0.117402 12/15/2021 12/31/2021 $0.44 $0.300303 $0.013705 $0.125992 12/22/2021 12/31/2021 $4.00 $2.730028 $0.124588 $1.145384 Total $5.67 $3.869815 $0.176603 $1.623582

Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their tax advisors as to their specific treatment of PotlatchDeltic distributions.

(1) Form 1099-DIV box 2a. Pursuant to Treas. Reg. § 1.1061-6(c), the one-year and three-year amounts disclosures are $0.00 with respect to direct and indirect holders of “applicable partnership interests,” as all capital gain dividends relate to IRC Section 1231 gains.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns approximately 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program. PotlatchDeltic, a leader in sustainable forest practices, is committed to environmental and social responsibility and to responsible governance. More information can be found at www.potlatchdeltic.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006160/en/

