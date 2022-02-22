Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. to Host Webcast of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference Call

Houston, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Date: February 22, 2022


Time: 7:00 a.m. Central time or 8:00 a.m. Eastern time


Listen via internet: http://investors.centerpointenergy.com/


Click "Investors", and click the link "CenterPoint Energy, Inc. Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2021 Earnings Conference call Webcast"


As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (: CNP) is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that, after the closing of the Arkansas/Oklahoma transaction, serve nearly 7 million metered customers in Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio and Texas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned approximately $37 billion in assets. With approximately 9,000 total employees after the closing of the Arkansas/Oklahoma transaction, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years. For more information, visit CenterPointEnergy.com.

Brandi Summersill - (713) 207-6500
