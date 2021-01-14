CORRECTING and REPLACING Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Announces 2021 Dividend Allocation

Total of Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain should read: $ 0.0576.

The updated release reads:

INDUSTRIAL LOGISTICS PROPERTIES TRUST ANNOUNCES 2021 DIVIDEND ALLOCATION

Industrial+Logistics+Properties+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+ILPT%29 today announced that the characterization of dividends for 2021 income tax reporting purposes is as follows:

Common Shares Dividend Allocation Per Share Section Total Unrecaptured Declaration Record Paid/Payable Dividends Ordinary 199A Qualified Capital Section 1250 Return of Dates Dates Dates Per Share Income Dividend(1) Dividend(2) Gain Gain(3) Capital 01/14/21 01/25/21 02/18/21 $0.33 $ 0.3075 $ 0.3075 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0225 $ 0.0144 $ 0.0000 04/15/21 04/26/21 05/20/21 $0.33 $ 0.3075 $ 0.3075 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0225 $ 0.0144 $ 0.0000 07/15/21 07/26/21 08/19/21 $0.33 $ 0.3075 $ 0.3075 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0225 $ 0.0144 $ 0.0000 10/14/21 10/25/21 11/18/21 $0.33 $ 0.3075 $ 0.3075 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0225 $ 0.0144 $ 0.0000 TOTALS: $1.32 $ 1.2300 $ 1.2300 $ 0.0000 $ 0.0900 $ 0.0576 $ 0.0000

(1) Section 199A Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (2) Qualified Dividends are a subset of, and included in, the Ordinary Income amount. (3) Unrecaptured Section 1250 Gain is a subset of, and included in, the Total Capital Gain amount.

ILPT’s common share CUSIP number is 456237106. This information represents final income allocations.

Shareholders should look to IRS Form 1099-DIV for their tax reporting. This press release is not intended to replace the Form 1099-DIV.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties that serve the growing needs of e-commerce. ILPT’s portfolio consists of approximately 290 properties containing 34 million rentable square feet in 30 states. Approximately 70% of ILPT’s annual rental revenues are derived from investment grade tenants, tenants that are subsidiaries of investment grade rated entities or Hawaii land leases. ILPT is managed by The+RMR+Group+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, a leading U.S. alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. ILPT is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit ilptreit.com.

