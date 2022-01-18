Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC Announces 2022 Voluntary Cash Redemption

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC ( TSX:FAP, Financial) (UEN: T21VC0235H) (the "Company"), a closed-end investment company trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange, announced today details of the 2022 voluntary cash redemption.

Voluntary Annual Cash Redemption

The redemption date for the Company's annual voluntary cash redemption will be March 31, 2022. Shareholders are entitled to redeem shares of the Company at a price equal to 100% of the Average Net Asset Value (NAV) of the three trading days preceding the March 31, 2022 redemption date, less direct costs. Direct costs are expected to be less than 1%. If all redemption requests exceed 10% of the aggregate outstanding units of the Company on March 9, 2022, the final day to submit units for redemption, the Company will process redemptions to this maximum on a pro-rata basis based on the total number of units tendered. Payment for shares that have been tendered and accepted for redemption will be made on or before April 22, 2022.

Shareholders wishing to redeem their units must provide notice of their intent to do so with their investment advisor or brokerage office no later than 5 pm Eastern time on March 9, 2022. Please note that investment firms may impose an earlier deadline in order to facilitate the processing of redemption requests. Shareholders are strongly urged to consult their investment advisor or brokerage office directly to confirm their internal deadlines. Registered unitholders (those who hold a physical share certificate in their name) should contact the Company's transfer agent, Computershare Investor Services Inc., at 1-800-564-6253 to redeem their shares. Shares that have been submitted for redemption will remain eligible for the March 2022 distribution, which will be paid in March 2022.

Key Dates

January 28- March 9, 2022 Shareholders may tender shares for redemption March 28 - 30, 2022 Redemption price determined based on average NAV of these trading days March 31, 2022 Redemption date April 22, 2022 Payment of redemption proceeds on or before this date

Important Information

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investment returns and principal will fluctuate and shares, when sold, may be worth more or less than the original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. NAV returned data includes investment management fees, custodial charges, bank loan expenses and administrative fees (such as Director and legal fees) and assumes the reinvestment of all distributions. The Company is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal. Total return based on net asset value reflects changes in the Company's net asset value during each period. Total return based on market price reflects changes in market value.

abrdn is the registered marketing name in Canada for the following entities: abrdn Canada Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments Luxembourg, abrdn Private Equity (Europe) Limited, abrdn Capital Partners LLP, abrdn Investment Management Limited, Aberdeen Standard Alternative Funds Limited, and Aberdeen Capital Management LLC. abrdn Canada Limited is registered as a Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in all provinces and territories of Canada as well as an Investment Fund Manager in the provinces of Ontario, Quebec, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. The Company's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the company's portfolio. There is no assurance that the Company will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. Implicit in this information, particularly in respect of future financial performance and condition of the Company, are factors and assumptions which, although considered reasonable by the Company, Aberdeen Standard Investments (Canada) Limited, Aberdeen Standard Investments, and/or abrdn Asia Limited, as applicable, at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect. Shareholders are cautioned that actual results are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including general economic and market factors, including credit, currency, political and interest-rate risks and could differ materially from what is currently expected. The Company has no specific intention of updating any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

If you wish to receive this information electronically, please contact [email protected]

https://www.abrdn.com/en-ca/canadaclosedend

For More Information Contact:

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

Investor Relations

1-800-992-6341

[email protected]

SOURCE: Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund VCC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/684446/Abrdn-Asia-Pacific-Income-Fund-VCC-Announces-2022-Voluntary-Cash-Redemption



