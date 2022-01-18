Pampa Metals Announces Appointment of Paul Gill as Chief Executive Officer

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2022 / Pampa Metals Corp. ("Pampa Metals" or the "Company") (CSE:PM)(FSE:FIRA)( OTCQX:PMMCF, Financial) is pleased to announce that effective January 18, 2022, Paul Gill, currently a Director of Pampa Metals, will assume the role of President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Company. Julian Bavin, Pampa Metals' current President and CEO, will continue to serve the corporation as a non-executive director.

The Company is delighted to welcome Paul Gill as CEO, who brings a great track record and key experience to help guide the Company during its next phase of development. The transition of the CEO position has been planned for some time, as Mr. Bavin's original role was to see the Company firmly established during its first year of existence prior to moving into a non-executive role.

Adrian Manger, Chairman of Pampa Metals, commented: "The Board of Directors welcomes the transition of the CEO role to Paul Gill, and sincerely thanks Julian Bavin for his valuable leadership and contribution to Pampa Metals throughout its formative period. Paul's experience and track record in business and capital markets, together with successful prior leadership positions in junior companies, will add further strength to the management team as the company embarks on its next phase of exploration and business growth. Julian's continuation as a non-executive director will provide continuity to the board and management team and will enable the board to continue to draw on his many decades of valuable business and exploration experience in Chile and elsewhere.

Paul Gill stated: "I am delighted to step up from my current director's role to assume the CEO position at Pampa Metals. I am excited to be part of this Company that boasts a highly prospective property portfolio in one of the world's most important mining jurisdictions, Chile, and to work with the rest of the Company's top-class team to achieve its primary objectives. I firmly believe we can guide this Company to success."

Julian Bavin said: "It was always my intention to step down from the leadership role after helping to establish Pampa Metals as an important junior explorer in Chile. That task is now done, and I look forward to taking a non-executive role in order to continue supporting the Company's development. I am delighted we have secured the services of someone with the reputation of Paul to take this company to the next level, and I look forward with anticipation to seeing this Company succeed."

About Paul Gill

Mr. Gill is currently a Director and Chair of Lomiko Metals Inc., a graphite and lithium developer in Quebec. He was previously heavily involved in the dynamic growth stage of Norsemont Mining in Peru, where he served as vice-president of business development, as well as the director, President and CEO, CFO, and Corporate Secretary. In 2011, Norsemont's key asset, the Constancia Project, was purchased by HudBay Minerals for $512 Million. Today, the project is an operating copper-gold-silver mine producing more than 70,000 tonnes of fine copper per year, with an estimated net value of $ 20 billion.

ABOUT PAMPA METALS

Pampa Metals is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Stock Exchange (CSE: PM) as well as the Frankfurt (FSE: FIRA) and OTC (OTCQB®: PMMCF) exchanges. Pampa Metals owns a highly prospective 62,000-hectare portfolio of eight projects for copper and gold located along proven mineral belts in Chile, one of the world's top mining jurisdictions. The Company has a vision to create value for shareholders and all other stakeholders by making a major copper discovery along the prime mineral belts of Chile, using the best geological and technological methods. For more information, please visit Pampa Metals' website www.pampametals.com.

