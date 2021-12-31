Copeland Capital Management, LLC Buys Switch Inc, GFL Environmental Inc, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc, Sells Tetra Tech Inc, Badger Meter Inc, MGP Ingredients Inc

- New Purchases: GFL, NSP, TTEC, IWM, STZ, DLB, HPQ, EPM, SMBC, ADDYY, ASAZY, FSFG, NGVC, ATEN, TPB,
- Added Positions: SWCH, ALSN, CIVI, CIVI, KLIC, NOG, EVR, OLED, OTIS, IPAR, USPH, CASY, CHE, ATVI, POWI, JKHY, LMAT, EHC, AQN, UMH, MTRN, CPK, AGM, LKFN, APD, AUDC, BC, CRAI, CCOI, LSTR, LFUS, NXST, UFPI, HOMB, SSTK, HLNE, AMT, AAPL, ADP, CHD, CGNX, COST, MDT, NKE, UNF, DFS, V, AVGO, CABO, DOX, HCKT, BBY, CSGS, CSV, CASS, CMCSA, CTO, DHI, DHIL, EDUC, EQIX, PFC, GRC, HIFS, HOFT, HURC, JPM, JBSS, JOUT, LOGI, MGIC, SPGI, NHC, OPY, PETS, PRGS, SBAC, SHW, SIRI, SBUX, GIC, GIC, TJX, UNH, WCN, WTW, WINA, CSVI, RTOKY, COWN, III, AWK, MSCI, HQI, SHECY, DG, MRAAY, FSBW, NRC, CDW, RMAX, HBB, FAT, FAT, SPFI, PINE, JOAN,
- Reduced Positions: TTEK, BMI, MGPI, FANG, FDS, HII, IIPR, OZK, NXRT, UGI, SCVL, HD, SXI, OAS, INTU, AAN, PB, SNA, DGX, STE, TSCO, UNP, AAP, MORN, MSFT, CTRA, CSL, ACN, DPZ, XOM, ALL, MO, TFC, BAH, WTKWY, WST, UTMD, NEE, GL, TXN, KFRC, NVO, OKE, RMD, BPOP,
- Sold Out: LW, EXPO, CVGW, LMT, LAZ, FAST, FIX, HRC, MKC, TGP, TER, LEN.B, MA, COIHY, TACO, LEVL,
For the details of Copeland Capital Management, LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/copeland+capital+management%2C+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of Copeland Capital Management, LLC
- Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) - 911,475 shares, 1.99% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.78%
- CMC Materials Inc (CCMP) - 386,269 shares, 1.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.77%
- Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) - 488,474 shares, 1.91% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.19%
- Bank OZK (OZK) - 1,543,872 shares, 1.86% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 4.81%
- Chemed Corp (CHE) - 134,853 shares, 1.85% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.62%
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in GFL Environmental Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.23 and $41.89, with an estimated average price of $38.95. The stock is now traded at around $33.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 500,292 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Insperity Inc (NSP)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Insperity Inc. The purchase prices were between $109.1 and $129.2, with an estimated average price of $118.17. The stock is now traded at around $105.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.31%. The holding were 101,807 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The purchase prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48. The stock is now traded at around $207.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 43,616 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: TTEC Holdings Inc (TTEC)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in TTEC Holdings Inc. The purchase prices were between $83.41 and $102.14, with an estimated average price of $90.6. The stock is now traded at around $79.330000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.25%. The holding were 106,010 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Constellation Brands Inc (STZ)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Constellation Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $211.62 and $250.97, with an estimated average price of $228.43. The stock is now traded at around $243.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.04%. The holding were 5,561 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Turning Point Brands Inc (TPB)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC initiated holding in Turning Point Brands Inc. The purchase prices were between $35.43 and $48.61, with an estimated average price of $40.35. The stock is now traded at around $35.750000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was less than 0.01%. The holding were 647 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Switch Inc by 270.27%. The purchase prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19. The stock is now traded at around $25.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.02%. The holding were 1,880,389 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc by 42.02%. The purchase prices were between $32.57 and $37.75, with an estimated average price of $35.34. The stock is now traded at around $41.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.4%. The holding were 1,415,358 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Civitas Resources Inc by 77.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 627,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Civitas Resources Inc (CIVI)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Civitas Resources Inc by 77.37%. The purchase prices were between $47.51 and $59, with an estimated average price of $53.17. The stock is now traded at around $56.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 627,063 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Northern Oil & Gas Inc (NOG)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc by 33.65%. The purchase prices were between $18.45 and $26.77, with an estimated average price of $22.31. The stock is now traded at around $23.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 2,426,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc (KLIC)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC added to a holding in Kulicke & Soffa Industries Inc by 29.07%. The purchase prices were between $49.2 and $68.3, with an estimated average price of $57.21. The stock is now traded at around $57.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.33%. The holding were 927,363 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc. The sale prices were between $50.24 and $63.38, with an estimated average price of $57.65.Sold Out: Exponent Inc (EXPO)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Exponent Inc. The sale prices were between $110.43 and $125.3, with an estimated average price of $117.59.Sold Out: Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Calavo Growers Inc. The sale prices were between $36.59 and $44.17, with an estimated average price of $41.03.Sold Out: Lockheed Martin Corp (LMT)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lockheed Martin Corp. The sale prices were between $326.31 and $376.33, with an estimated average price of $345.82.Sold Out: Lazard Ltd (LAZ)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Lazard Ltd. The sale prices were between $41.73 and $52.97, with an estimated average price of $46.71.Sold Out: Fastenal Co (FAST)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC sold out a holding in Fastenal Co. The sale prices were between $51.3 and $64.42, with an estimated average price of $59.15.Reduced: Tetra Tech Inc (TTEK)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Tetra Tech Inc by 62.77%. The sale prices were between $151.16 and $190.38, with an estimated average price of $172.73. The stock is now traded at around $144.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.01%. Copeland Capital Management, LLC still held 141,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Badger Meter Inc (BMI)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Badger Meter Inc by 99.95%. The sale prices were between $100.47 and $110.76, with an estimated average price of $105.39. The stock is now traded at around $91.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.95%. Copeland Capital Management, LLC still held 169 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: MGP Ingredients Inc (MGPI)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in MGP Ingredients Inc by 99.93%. The sale prices were between $62.8 and $88.06, with an estimated average price of $75.69. The stock is now traded at around $83.560000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.93%. Copeland Capital Management, LLC still held 376 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Diamondback Energy Inc (FANG)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Diamondback Energy Inc by 30.43%. The sale prices were between $99.12 and $115.71, with an estimated average price of $108.56. The stock is now traded at around $125.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.33%. Copeland Capital Management, LLC still held 281,057 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (HII)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc by 22.59%. The sale prices were between $176.58 and $212.83, with an estimated average price of $192.96. The stock is now traded at around $195.570000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.14%. Copeland Capital Management, LLC still held 85,704 shares as of 2021-12-31.Reduced: Altria Group Inc (MO)
Copeland Capital Management, LLC reduced to a holding in Altria Group Inc by 32.55%. The sale prices were between $42.64 and $48.7, with an estimated average price of $45.81. The stock is now traded at around $50.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was less than 0.01%. Copeland Capital Management, LLC still held 943 shares as of 2021-12-31.
Here is the complete portfolio of Copeland Capital Management, LLC. Also check out:
1. Copeland Capital Management, LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Copeland Capital Management, LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Copeland Capital Management, LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Copeland Capital Management, LLC keeps buying