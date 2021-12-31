Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC Buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, Sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Facto

New Purchases: FMB, REET, XLE, ANGL, VTIP, VXUS, STIP, DHR, VXF, HYLS, RVLV, HOOD, ESGE, VGSH, SCHP, PDI, SFM, MKC, HPQ, SCHZ, AG, TIPX, VCTR, DOW, RDVY, CRWD, PTON, RBLX, COIN, VWOB, EAGG, PRNT, FLRN, NYF, FTEC, IGHG, HYHG, CAG, CLW, MMC, LRCX, JNPR, SJM, HSII, EPC, DD, NBTB, CHD, CP, CSGS, AZN, AXL, ALL, ALK, AMD, HBI, ACCO, VMW, TEL, JAZZ, GLDD, SBH, NCR, TEX, PEG, PCH, POLY, PH, JWN, ATIP, TELL, SILV, UEC,

Los Angeles, CA, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, Apple Inc, iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF, iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF, SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF, sells VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF, iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF, BTC iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF, iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC owns 443 stocks with a total value of $2.6 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 355,263 shares, 5.52% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.82% Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (VEA) - 2,066,151 shares, 4.12% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.98% iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (IVW) - 1,243,633 shares, 4.06% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 7.11% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 411,791 shares, 3.88% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3196.44% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 8,755,560 shares, 3.07% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1841.56%

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF. The purchase prices were between $56.24 and $56.98, with an estimated average price of $56.65. The stock is now traded at around $56.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.67%. The holding were 299,251 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Global REIT ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.32 and $30.61, with an estimated average price of $28.99. The stock is now traded at around $29.270000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.65%. The holding were 545,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund. The purchase prices were between $53.01 and $58.38, with an estimated average price of $55.93. The stock is now traded at around $64.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 246,427 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.22 and $33.21, with an estimated average price of $32.71. The stock is now traded at around $32.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 382,778 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities. The purchase prices were between $50.87 and $51.64, with an estimated average price of $51.18. The stock is now traded at around $50.960000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 234,266 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total International Stock. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 158,136 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3196.44%. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.76%. The holding were 411,791 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Apple Inc by 1841.56%. The purchase prices were between $139.14 and $180.33, with an estimated average price of $158.61. The stock is now traded at around $169.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.91%. The holding were 8,755,560 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 367.92%. The purchase prices were between $68.21 and $72.74, with an estimated average price of $70.81. The stock is now traded at around $70.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.3%. The holding were 1,056,185 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 185.95%. The purchase prices were between $26.72 and $27.21, with an estimated average price of $26.99. The stock is now traded at around $27.020000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 1,240,880 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7348.44%. The purchase prices were between $113.17 and $115.05, with an estimated average price of $114.13. The stock is now traded at around $111.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 196,192 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 41.25%. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 806,668 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $28.03 and $29.6, with an estimated average price of $28.86.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $107.19 and $107.42, with an estimated average price of $107.31.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $27.45 and $27.94, with an estimated average price of $27.73.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc. The sale prices were between $319.93 and $365.42, with an estimated average price of $344.41.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Accolade Inc. The sale prices were between $21.96 and $41.12, with an estimated average price of $32.45.

Miracle Mile Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in International Business Machines Corp. The sale prices were between $115.81 and $138.13, with an estimated average price of $125.15.