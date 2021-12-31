Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys Intel Corp, General Electric Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

New Purchases: GE, IUSG, IYK, QQQ, VNQ,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Intel Corp, General Electric Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF, ISHARES TRUST, sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp, McKesson Corp, iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC owns 84 stocks with a total value of $437 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,253 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27% Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,782 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14% Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 707,402 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73% iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 438,358 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25% SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 430,654 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 66,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17. The stock is now traded at around $201.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 3464.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 259,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $26.58, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 268,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.

Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.