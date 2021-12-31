Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC Buys Intel Corp, General Electric Co, iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF, Sells iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF, Carrier Global Corp, Otis Worldwide Corp

- New Purchases: GE, IUSG, IYK, QQQ, VNQ,
- Added Positions: INTC, IBDU, VIG, IBDT, IBDS, SRLN, IBDR, SHYG, RSP, XLU, NVS, RTX,
- Reduced Positions: IGSB, MSFT, CARR, ORCL, IVE, SLQD, PG, AAPL, IEMG, JNJ, IJJ, IBDP, VDC, IYR, IBDQ, GOOG, IVW, OXY, PSK, XOM, MGK, JPM,
- Sold Out: OTIS, MCK, IBDM, IBDO, BRK.A, IBDN, NEAR, VCSH, OGN,
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 164,253 shares, 12.65% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.27%
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.B) - 95,782 shares, 6.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 0.14%
- Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG) - 707,402 shares, 4.62% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.73%
- iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) - 438,358 shares, 4.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.25%
- SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) - 430,654 shares, 4.50% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.93%
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in General Electric Co. The purchase prices were between $89.98 and $111.29, with an estimated average price of $100.68. The stock is now traded at around $102.890000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.44%. The holding were 66,559 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: ISHARES TRUST (IUSG)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in ISHARES TRUST. The purchase prices were between $101.24 and $117.16, with an estimated average price of $111.47. The stock is now traded at around $107.240000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,863 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,814 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (IYK)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF. The purchase prices were between $178.75 and $200.18, with an estimated average price of $187.17. The stock is now traded at around $201.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 1,047 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC initiated holding in PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1. The purchase prices were between $352.17 and $403.48, with an estimated average price of $386.05. The stock is now traded at around $370.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 534 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Intel Corp (INTC)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in Intel Corp by 3464.20%. The purchase prices were between $47.89 and $56, with an estimated average price of $51.07. The stock is now traded at around $54.760000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.97%. The holding were 259,117 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF (IBDU)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Corporate ETF by 20.07%. The purchase prices were between $26.03 and $26.58, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.660000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.27%. The holding were 268,222 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF (IBDR)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC added to a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Corporate ETF by 31.28%. The purchase prices were between $25.9 and $26.35, with an estimated average price of $26.1. The stock is now traded at around $25.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 77,590 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Otis Worldwide Corp (OTIS)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Otis Worldwide Corp. The sale prices were between $79.72 and $87.07, with an estimated average price of $83.76.Sold Out: McKesson Corp (MCK)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in McKesson Corp. The sale prices were between $198.21 and $248.9, with an estimated average price of $220.27.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF (IBDM)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2021 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $24.7 and $24.74, with an estimated average price of $24.72.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF (IBDO)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.64 and $25.79, with an estimated average price of $25.7.Sold Out: Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRK.A)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc. The sale prices were between $412540 and $454550, with an estimated average price of $432297.Sold Out: iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (IBDN)
Matthew Goff Investment Advisor, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF. The sale prices were between $25.11 and $25.14, with an estimated average price of $25.13.
