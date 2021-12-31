WC Walker & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

- New Purchases: AGL, VTI, MRO, DRI, ESGU, BAC, SPLG, VHT,
- Added Positions: IWB, TIP, QQQM, IJR, DGRO, IEFA, HDV, VGIT, CSCO, MPC, TSLA, CB, WMT, NFLX, MRK, MDT, HD, CMCSA, BBY, JPM, AMZN, AGG, APD, FB, UNP, MSI, JNJ, COST, CME, EFA, QCOM, BRK.B, VGSH, FLOT,
- Reduced Positions: PYPL, QQQ, SHOP, AAPL, NOBL, MSFT, IEMG, IWM, NVDA, GLD, SPY, IWR, DIS, SHY, CVX,
- Sold Out: ARKK, ZM, LH,
- iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 88,019 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.79%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,340 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33%
- iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 109,587 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,785 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54%
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 162,034 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Marathon Oil Corp (MRO)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Darden Restaurants Inc (DRI)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF (ESGU)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (SPLG)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 88,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Tesla Inc (TSLA)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1030.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.Sold Out: Zoom Video Communications Inc (ZM)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.Sold Out: Laboratory Corp of America Holdings (LH)
WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.
