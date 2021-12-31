WC Walker & Associates, Inc. Buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Sells ARK Innovation ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc

New Purchases: AGL, VTI, MRO, DRI, ESGU, BAC, SPLG, VHT,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares Russell 1000 ETF, iShares TIPS Bond ETF, Agilon Health Inc, Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF, Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, sells ARK Innovation ETF, Zoom Video Communications Inc, PayPal Holdings Inc, Laboratory Corp of America Holdings, Shopify Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, WC Walker & Associates, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, WC Walker & Associates, Inc. owns 72 stocks with a total value of $202 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (IWB) - 88,019 shares, 11.22% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 22.79% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 47,340 shares, 8.90% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.33% iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (IJR) - 109,587 shares, 6.15% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.52% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 59,785 shares, 5.12% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.54% iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 162,034 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.33%

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Agilon Health Inc. The purchase prices were between $21.43 and $27.39, with an estimated average price of $24.33. The stock is now traded at around $17.830000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.53%. The holding were 54,711 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $220.94 and $242.96, with an estimated average price of $235.47. The stock is now traded at around $230.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 1,848 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Marathon Oil Corp. The purchase prices were between $14.83 and $17.26, with an estimated average price of $16.11. The stock is now traded at around $19.430000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 15,000 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in Darden Restaurants Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.66 and $157.34, with an estimated average price of $147.72. The stock is now traded at around $139.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 1,636 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in iShares MSCI USA ESG Optimized ETF. The purchase prices were between $97.93 and $108.46, with an estimated average price of $104.78. The stock is now traded at around $102.950000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 2,070 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.24 and $56.16, with an estimated average price of $53.87. The stock is now traded at around $53.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 3,869 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 22.79%. The purchase prices were between $240.61 and $266.02, with an estimated average price of $257.01. The stock is now traded at around $252.860000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 88,019 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.11%. The purchase prices were between $126.62 and $129.87, with an estimated average price of $128.15. The stock is now traded at around $125.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.73%. The holding were 64,373 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 27.22%. The purchase prices were between $144.87 and $165.91, with an estimated average price of $158.75. The stock is now traded at around $152.620000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.34%. The holding were 20,315 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Cisco Systems Inc by 49.43%. The purchase prices were between $53.25 and $63.96, with an estimated average price of $57.22. The stock is now traded at around $59.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 8,431 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Marathon Petroleum Corp by 37.56%. The purchase prices were between $60.28 and $68.47, with an estimated average price of $64.26. The stock is now traded at around $74.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 7,394 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. added to a holding in Tesla Inc by 33.02%. The purchase prices were between $780.59 and $1229.91, with an estimated average price of $1012.35. The stock is now traded at around $1030.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 568 shares as of 2021-12-31.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in ARK Innovation ETF. The sale prices were between $91.12 and $124.1, with an estimated average price of $108.29.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Zoom Video Communications Inc. The sale prices were between $181.81 and $285.66, with an estimated average price of $233.56.

WC Walker & Associates, Inc. sold out a holding in Laboratory Corp of America Holdings. The sale prices were between $271.6 and $314.21, with an estimated average price of $288.43.