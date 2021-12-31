Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Alto Ingredients Inc

Investment company Latitude Advisors, LLC (Current Portfolio) buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Enbridge Inc, sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Alto Ingredients Inc, iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF, Lowe's Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Latitude Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Latitude Advisors, LLC owns 300 stocks with a total value of $357 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

These are the top 5 holdings of Latitude Advisors, LLC
  1. S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,731 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.14%
  2. PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,714 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
  3. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,209 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
  4. Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 21,798 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.66%
  5. Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,880 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
New Purchase: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 44,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $89.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.

New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)

Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 88,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.77%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 121.08%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 232.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)

Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.

Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $5.24.

Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.

Sold Out: (KSU)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.

Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)

Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.



