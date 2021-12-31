Latitude Advisors, LLC Buys S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF, Amazon.com Inc, iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF, Sells Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF, iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, Alto Ingredients Inc

- New Purchases: AMZN, SHY, ENB, IWY, BLL, GLDM, SHOP, XNTK, FISV, CEF, RWK, CP, ARCC, MCD, FNV, BF.A, MCK, TJX, LYB, VYM, BNDX, DFAC, NSC, IBM, PFFD, PTBD, QEFA, MIDD, HBI, VTRS, WTRH, RGS, TELL,
- Added Positions: SPY, TLT, IVV, XLK, FIS, PFF, QQQ, MINT, BND, AAPL, AGG, SPSM, T, XOM, TSLA, IJH, VEU, FALN, PTLC, VGIT, VTV, ABBV, CMBS, ESGU, LQDH, MBB, TIP, VNQ, TSM, BKLN, DTD, EFG, GUNR, USMV, MMM, MO, AMGN, AMAT, KMX, CLX, LLY, HSY, ITW, LRCX, SPGI, ROK, SHW, TGT, TXN, DVY, EFV, VWO, XLY, ABT, AEP, KO, EL, HON, JPM, KLAC, MRK, MSFT, NKE, OMC, PAYX, PGR, TROW, UNP, DIS, MA, V, DG, ZTS, DBEF, IEMG, IUSB, PTMC, PTNQ, SPSB, VEA, VOO, BF.B, CE, F, LYG, NVDA, NFLX, JFR, ISD, DKNG, DGRO, EMB, FLOT, IEFA, IJR, JPST, NOBL, PDBC, SCHD, SCZ, SPYG, VCIT, VIG, VO, VTIP, ALL, NLY, BAC, CTRA, CAT, DXCM, JNJ, CRM, SYK, WMT, EBAY, BRW, HZNP, EPAM, PANW, HYD, ITOT, VOE, XBI,
- Reduced Positions: VTI, TYL, LOW, CWB, IEF, IWM, INTC, IYC, CMCSA, SCHP, PM, LMT, PPL, VZ, VMBS, FSTA, BRK.B, DGRE, GOOG, ZBRA, WFC, IXN, VLUE, DHR, LQD, ESGE, VONV, COMT, ADI, BSV, TTD, PYPL, QCOM, NEM, NVS, PEP, COST, PFE, PAYC, CVX, LIN, PG, SCHW, BLK, ADP, PHYS, FB, IQV, GLD, AMD, XLE, KBWB, IHAK, GDX, RHI, UNH, BTAL, UBER, SEDG,
- Sold Out: EFA, ALTO, HYG, KSU, IGSB, XLV, IYR, FVRR, MTUM, CCL, TMUS, MELI, DOCU, ARKW, IXG, LULU,
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 88,731 shares, 11.79% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 40.14%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 82,714 shares, 9.21% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) - 54,209 shares, 7.24% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 5.05%
- Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) - 21,798 shares, 3.28% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 18.66%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 40,880 shares, 2.03% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 4.22%
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Amazon.com Inc. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.38%. The holding were 1,479 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.49 and $86.06, with an estimated average price of $85.72. The stock is now traded at around $85.040000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.06%. The holding were 44,103 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Enbridge Inc (ENB)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Enbridge Inc. The purchase prices were between $36.89 and $43.3, with an estimated average price of $40.06. The stock is now traded at around $42.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.47%. The holding were 43,068 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (IWY)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF. The purchase prices were between $150.79 and $175.61, with an estimated average price of $166.62. The stock is now traded at around $161.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 6,131 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Ball Corp (BLL)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Ball Corp. The purchase prices were between $87.48 and $96.88, with an estimated average price of $92.47. The stock is now traded at around $89.550000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,495 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM)
Latitude Advisors, LLC initiated holding in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust. The purchase prices were between $17.43 and $18.55, with an estimated average price of $17.86. The stock is now traded at around $18.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 43,712 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF by 40.14%. The purchase prices were between $427.14 and $477.48, with an estimated average price of $458.13. The stock is now traded at around $456.490000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.38%. The holding were 88,731 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 74.77%. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.7%. The holding were 39,651 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 121.08%. The purchase prices were between $147.78 and $176.65, with an estimated average price of $164.65. The stock is now traded at around $161.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.23%. The holding were 8,724 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Fidelity National Information Services Inc (FIS)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Fidelity National Information Services Inc by 232.40%. The purchase prices were between $102.36 and $125.04, with an estimated average price of $112.73. The stock is now traded at around $114.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 7,562 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock by 22.51%. The purchase prices were between $37.98 and $39.43, with an estimated average price of $38.64. The stock is now traded at around $38.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 70,957 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM)
Latitude Advisors, LLC added to a holding in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 35.03%. The purchase prices were between $42.09 and $46.65, with an estimated average price of $44.22. The stock is now traded at around $43.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 23,589 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF. The sale prices were between $74.94 and $80.27, with an estimated average price of $78.Sold Out: Alto Ingredients Inc (ALTO)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alto Ingredients Inc. The sale prices were between $4.68 and $5.99, with an estimated average price of $5.24.Sold Out: iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares iBoxx USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $84.9 and $87.25, with an estimated average price of $86.23.Sold Out: (KSU)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF (IGSB)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares 1-3 Year Credit Bond ETF. The sale prices were between $53.7 and $54.33, with an estimated average price of $53.95.Sold Out: Health Care Select Sector SPDR (XLV)
Latitude Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Health Care Select Sector SPDR. The sale prices were between $124.86 and $141.49, with an estimated average price of $132.44.
