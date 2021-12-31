Genesis Investment Management, LLP Buys Nu Holdings, Baidu Inc, Pinduoduo Inc, Sells Infosys, Alibaba Group Holding, Yandex NV

- New Purchases: NU, BIDU, API,
- Added Positions: PDD, MELI,
- Reduced Positions: INFY, BABA, YNDX, JD, NTES, LILAK, BAP, OZON, HEPS, OPRA, LILA, EDU, HDB, IBN,
These are the top 5 holdings of Genesis Investment Management, LLP
- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA) - 2,445,496 shares, 14.33% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.82%
- JD.com Inc (JD) - 3,863,907 shares, 13.36% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.8%
- NetEase Inc (NTES) - 2,462,561 shares, 12.37% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 29.07%
- Yandex NV (YNDX) - 3,969,232 shares, 11.85% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 28.88%
- MercadoLibre Inc (MELI) - 100,589 shares, 6.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 8.71%
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in Nu Holdings Ltd. The purchase prices were between $8.94 and $11.85, with an estimated average price of $9.82. The stock is now traded at around $7.690000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 6.23%. The holding were 13,460,335 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Baidu Inc (BIDU)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in Baidu Inc. The purchase prices were between $136.3 and $180.96, with an estimated average price of $155.95. The stock is now traded at around $152.940000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.72%. The holding were 370,412 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Agora Inc (API)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP initiated holding in Agora Inc. The purchase prices were between $14.79 and $28.5, with an estimated average price of $21.99. The stock is now traded at around $12.470000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.78%. The holding were 978,687 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Pinduoduo Inc (PDD)
Genesis Investment Management, LLP added to a holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 64.56%. The purchase prices were between $54.01 and $100.64, with an estimated average price of $78.43. The stock is now traded at around $61.530000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.98%. The holding were 1,751,996 shares as of 2021-12-31.
