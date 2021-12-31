Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, Coinbase Global Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Block Inc

- New Purchases: NXP, HNDL, FTXN, ITB, IBB, DIVO, GRBK, TBT, LIT, SLYG, SPYD, AAWW, MYI, VPU, GVI, SPYG, ACN, SPG, ABMD, IEP, CP, JCI, NSSC, TSCO, WY, KKR, TTD, RADI, META, ROBO, VALE, FREL, ASG, ATIP,
- Added Positions: COIN, PREF, MSFT, ALB, FB, GOOG, CRWD, AAPL, ARKG, JEPI, BA, O, SNOW, RDVY, CCI, F, GDXJ, SDY, VTI, COST, GSK, GOOGL, NUV, CAPE, FEU, MMM, CVX, CSCO, JNJ, FTEC, GLD, PFF, SMH, XLK, AMGN, CAT, CMCSA, IBM, JPM, MRK, PCG, PRU, TSM, WBA, DOCU, BND, FDIS, FTSL, IWD, QQQM, QYLD, SRLN, VGT, VOO, VUG, XLF, XLP, T, LNT, AEP, AMT, NLY, AMAT, RIOT, BMY, LNG, KO, D, ETN, ENB, FISV, GILD, TT, IRM, LRCX, LMT, NKE, SIVB, STX, TGT, VLO, WMT, RVT, NEA, WIA, BX, LYB, ABBV, KHC, MRNA, ABNB, ARKK, DVY, FPE, IEFA, INDY, IVOL, MUB, VFH, VHT, VIS, VO, VYM, XBI, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU, CIDM, CVS, CL, COP, DUK, EXC, ISRG, SJM, MCO, SO, TMO, NPV, KMI, HCA, SPCE, CDAY, DOW, VIST, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, AOM, DGRO, EEM, IHI, IWF, IYR, SPEM, SPLV, SPSB, TAN, TFI,
- Reduced Positions: NVDA, GNRC, SQ, QQQ, PENN, MUI, MCA, AMZN, STZ, MQT, HD, DIS, ANET, PYPL, TSLA, SHOP, INTC, CRM, EBAY, UBER, AGG, IJR, ITA, TQQQ, VCSH, CINF, LOW, PG, RTX, V, BABA, HDV, IVV, MINT, SCHO, SLV, HON, MSTR, MA, PM, STLA, NXPI, TWTR, FXI, VIG, ADBE, AMD, MO, BRK.B, KMX, SCHW, C, CMI, FDX, MDLZ, MRVL, MU, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PKI, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, SCI, LUV, SBUX, TJX, UL, UNP, UPS, UNH, WM, AVGO, APO, ZTS, TDOC, RACE, CLVT, CARR, QS, AIA, FAS, FLOT, FVD, GDX, IAU, IJH, IYF, JHMM, JNK, JPST, SHV, SOXX, SPY, VBR, XAR, XLV, CB, TFC, BP, BLK, CM, DLR, GIS, LHX, J, KMB, NVAX, ORLY, ORCL, PAYX, NKG, EDU, LULU, FTNT, GM, STAG, OTLK, AFIN, AGGY, ATFV, BSV, EMB, FIVG, FTSM, HYG, IHF, IVW, IYW, LQD, PDP, REGL, SOCL, VEA, VGK, VWO,
- Sold Out: NXQ, NXR, FXL, VDE, RSP, GPN, ARKF, BASE, SWCH, SNAP, MBB, CNRG, ARKW, SE, ALL, W, MAXR, FEN, ROK, GE, EMR, GNL, VIH, EVM,
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,057 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23%
- Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,013 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,054 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,748 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24%
- Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,767 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 139,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF (HNDL)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: FIRST TR ETF VI (FTXN)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (ITB)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares Biotechnology ETF (IBB)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (DIVO)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Coinbase Global Inc (COIN)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 401.94%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 76.72%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: CrowdStrike Holdings Inc (CRWD)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (ARKG)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 135.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2 (NXQ)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.Sold Out: Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3 (NXR)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.Sold Out: First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (FXL)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.Sold Out: Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.Sold Out: Couchbase Inc (BASE)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Couchbase Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89.Sold Out: Switch Inc (SWCH)
Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19.
