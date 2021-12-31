Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. Buys Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, Coinbase Global Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Sells NVIDIA Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Block Inc

New Purchases: NXP, HNDL, FTXN, ITB, IBB, DIVO, GRBK, TBT, LIT, SLYG, SPYD, AAWW, MYI, VPU, GVI, SPYG, ACN, SPG, ABMD, IEP, CP, JCI, NSSC, TSCO, WY, KKR, TTD, RADI, META, ROBO, VALE, FREL, ASG, ATIP,

NXP, HNDL, FTXN, ITB, IBB, DIVO, GRBK, TBT, LIT, SLYG, SPYD, AAWW, MYI, VPU, GVI, SPYG, ACN, SPG, ABMD, IEP, CP, JCI, NSSC, TSCO, WY, KKR, TTD, RADI, META, ROBO, VALE, FREL, ASG, ATIP, Added Positions: COIN, PREF, MSFT, ALB, FB, GOOG, CRWD, AAPL, ARKG, JEPI, BA, O, SNOW, RDVY, CCI, F, GDXJ, SDY, VTI, COST, GSK, GOOGL, NUV, CAPE, FEU, MMM, CVX, CSCO, JNJ, FTEC, GLD, PFF, SMH, XLK, AMGN, CAT, CMCSA, IBM, JPM, MRK, PCG, PRU, TSM, WBA, DOCU, BND, FDIS, FTSL, IWD, QQQM, QYLD, SRLN, VGT, VOO, VUG, XLF, XLP, T, LNT, AEP, AMT, NLY, AMAT, RIOT, BMY, LNG, KO, D, ETN, ENB, FISV, GILD, TT, IRM, LRCX, LMT, NKE, SIVB, STX, TGT, VLO, WMT, RVT, NEA, WIA, BX, LYB, ABBV, KHC, MRNA, ABNB, ARKK, DVY, FPE, IEFA, INDY, IVOL, MUB, VFH, VHT, VIS, VO, VYM, XBI, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU, CIDM, CVS, CL, COP, DUK, EXC, ISRG, SJM, MCO, SO, TMO, NPV, KMI, HCA, SPCE, CDAY, DOW, VIST, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, AOM, DGRO, EEM, IHI, IWF, IYR, SPEM, SPLV, SPSB, TAN, TFI,

COIN, PREF, MSFT, ALB, FB, GOOG, CRWD, AAPL, ARKG, JEPI, BA, O, SNOW, RDVY, CCI, F, GDXJ, SDY, VTI, COST, GSK, GOOGL, NUV, CAPE, FEU, MMM, CVX, CSCO, JNJ, FTEC, GLD, PFF, SMH, XLK, AMGN, CAT, CMCSA, IBM, JPM, MRK, PCG, PRU, TSM, WBA, DOCU, BND, FDIS, FTSL, IWD, QQQM, QYLD, SRLN, VGT, VOO, VUG, XLF, XLP, T, LNT, AEP, AMT, NLY, AMAT, RIOT, BMY, LNG, KO, D, ETN, ENB, FISV, GILD, TT, IRM, LRCX, LMT, NKE, SIVB, STX, TGT, VLO, WMT, RVT, NEA, WIA, BX, LYB, ABBV, KHC, MRNA, ABNB, ARKK, DVY, FPE, IEFA, INDY, IVOL, MUB, VFH, VHT, VIS, VO, VYM, XBI, XLE, XLI, XLRE, XLU, CIDM, CVS, CL, COP, DUK, EXC, ISRG, SJM, MCO, SO, TMO, NPV, KMI, HCA, SPCE, CDAY, DOW, VIST, PLTR, SOFI, SOFI, AOM, DGRO, EEM, IHI, IWF, IYR, SPEM, SPLV, SPSB, TAN, TFI, Reduced Positions: NVDA, GNRC, SQ, QQQ, PENN, MUI, MCA, AMZN, STZ, MQT, HD, DIS, ANET, PYPL, TSLA, SHOP, INTC, CRM, EBAY, UBER, AGG, IJR, ITA, TQQQ, VCSH, CINF, LOW, PG, RTX, V, BABA, HDV, IVV, MINT, SCHO, SLV, HON, MSTR, MA, PM, STLA, NXPI, TWTR, FXI, VIG, ADBE, AMD, MO, BRK.B, KMX, SCHW, C, CMI, FDX, MDLZ, MRVL, MU, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PKI, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, SCI, LUV, SBUX, TJX, UL, UNP, UPS, UNH, WM, AVGO, APO, ZTS, TDOC, RACE, CLVT, CARR, QS, AIA, FAS, FLOT, FVD, GDX, IAU, IJH, IYF, JHMM, JNK, JPST, SHV, SOXX, SPY, VBR, XAR, XLV, CB, TFC, BP, BLK, CM, DLR, GIS, LHX, J, KMB, NVAX, ORLY, ORCL, PAYX, NKG, EDU, LULU, FTNT, GM, STAG, OTLK, AFIN, AGGY, ATFV, BSV, EMB, FIVG, FTSM, HYG, IHF, IVW, IYW, LQD, PDP, REGL, SOCL, VEA, VGK, VWO,

NVDA, GNRC, SQ, QQQ, PENN, MUI, MCA, AMZN, STZ, MQT, HD, DIS, ANET, PYPL, TSLA, SHOP, INTC, CRM, EBAY, UBER, AGG, IJR, ITA, TQQQ, VCSH, CINF, LOW, PG, RTX, V, BABA, HDV, IVV, MINT, SCHO, SLV, HON, MSTR, MA, PM, STLA, NXPI, TWTR, FXI, VIG, ADBE, AMD, MO, BRK.B, KMX, SCHW, C, CMI, FDX, MDLZ, MRVL, MU, NFLX, NSC, PEP, PKI, PFE, BKNG, QCOM, SCI, LUV, SBUX, TJX, UL, UNP, UPS, UNH, WM, AVGO, APO, ZTS, TDOC, RACE, CLVT, CARR, QS, AIA, FAS, FLOT, FVD, GDX, IAU, IJH, IYF, JHMM, JNK, JPST, SHV, SOXX, SPY, VBR, XAR, XLV, CB, TFC, BP, BLK, CM, DLR, GIS, LHX, J, KMB, NVAX, ORLY, ORCL, PAYX, NKG, EDU, LULU, FTNT, GM, STAG, OTLK, AFIN, AGGY, ATFV, BSV, EMB, FIVG, FTSM, HYG, IHF, IVW, IYW, LQD, PDP, REGL, SOCL, VEA, VGK, VWO, Sold Out: NXQ, NXR, FXL, VDE, RSP, GPN, ARKF, BASE, SWCH, SNAP, MBB, CNRG, ARKW, SE, ALL, W, MAXR, FEN, ROK, GE, EMR, GNL, VIH, EVM,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio, Coinbase Global Inc, Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF, Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF, FIRST TR ETF VI, sells NVIDIA Corp, Generac Holdings Inc, Block Inc, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2, Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.. As of 2021Q4, Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. owns 416 stocks with a total value of $455 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc.'s stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/coastal+investment+advisors%2C+inc./current-portfolio/portfolio

Apple Inc (AAPL) - 194,057 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.23% Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) - 6,013 shares, 4.41% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.94% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 42,054 shares, 3.11% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 6.10% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 24,748 shares, 2.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 8.24% Procter & Gamble Co (PG) - 55,767 shares, 2.01% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.36%

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Portfolio. The purchase prices were between $15.73 and $17.32, with an estimated average price of $16.48. The stock is now traded at around $15.390000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 139,425 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7HANDL Index ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.42 and $25.85, with an estimated average price of $25.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 25,633 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in FIRST TR ETF VI. The purchase prices were between $18.41 and $21.72, with an estimated average price of $20.21. The stock is now traded at around $22.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.13%. The holding were 29,250 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in BTC iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF. The purchase prices were between $66.15 and $82.97, with an estimated average price of $75.43. The stock is now traded at around $73.610000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 6,612 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in iShares Biotechnology ETF. The purchase prices were between $145.23 and $164.73, with an estimated average price of $154.73. The stock is now traded at around $133.460000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 2,604 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. initiated holding in Amplify CPW Enhanced Dividend Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $34.58 and $38.25, with an estimated average price of $36.77. The stock is now traded at around $37.140000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 8,630 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Coinbase Global Inc by 401.94%. The purchase prices were between $229.31 and $357.39, with an estimated average price of $291.66. The stock is now traded at around $222.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.29%. The holding were 6,470 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 76.72%. The purchase prices were between $20.06 and $20.42, with an estimated average price of $20.27. The stock is now traded at around $20.030000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.22%. The holding were 112,572 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in CrowdStrike Holdings Inc by 54.66%. The purchase prices were between $194.71 and $293.18, with an estimated average price of $242.83. The stock is now traded at around $172.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.1%. The holding were 5,990 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 135.32%. The purchase prices were between $58.02 and $78.15, with an estimated average price of $68.63. The stock is now traded at around $48.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 9,615 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 30.01%. The purchase prices were between $58.19 and $63.19, with an estimated average price of $60.84. The stock is now traded at around $61.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 22,071 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 75.14%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.06%. The holding were 1,909 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 2. The sale prices were between $15.04 and $15.78, with an estimated average price of $15.49.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Nuveen Select Tax Free Income Port 3. The sale prices were between $16.56 and $18.01, with an estimated average price of $17.16.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund. The sale prices were between $121.61 and $138.25, with an estimated average price of $130.96.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Vanguard Energy ETF. The sale prices were between $74.1 and $82.7, with an estimated average price of $78.79.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Couchbase Inc. The sale prices were between $22.14 and $46.49, with an estimated average price of $32.89.

Coastal Investment Advisors, Inc. sold out a holding in Switch Inc. The sale prices were between $23.06 and $28.75, with an estimated average price of $26.19.