Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

TLT, BNDW, BIV, WBND, IEF, BND, FBND, SHY, MEAR, SPAB, CWB, MUB, FMB, IAGG, HYD, TEAM, RWK, AGG, RIGS, GOVT, SPTL, AGGY, VMW, VGSH, LQD, USFR, SCHJ, SPIB, HYLB, CP, IGLB, NEAR, WFHY, MBB, MTGP, STIP, SPTS, SPTI, SFIG, SPIP, SHYG, FFTI, IAC, AMR, FREY, AGZ, IGIB, TDG, DFAX, GE, FLOT, FALN, GILD, VGIT, LBRDK, SRLN, STOR, FNF, PHUN, SPSB, CMCSA, NYC, NYC, SPHY, VMEO, ME, BOND, SCHI, CURE, PFIG, MUNI, EBND, ELD, EMB, EMXC, Added Positions: DGRO, AMZN, SPTM, VXUS, SNOW, MTUM, VGK, VIGI, ROKU, IQLT, VNQ, SPY, IMTM, QQQ, PYPL, VEU, XSOE, V, SMMV, IVV, EFG, VBK, GAA, DGRE, SQ, XLSR, FFTG, AOR, SMAR, VOE, SPEM, CHTR, MELI, XLE, NTSX, SYLD, IEMG, VIOV, SCHX, COMT, BKE, F, SPOK, ET, TSLA, PSX, FSK, ACWF, SCHE, EMGF, ESGU, EWX, GWX, IRBO, ITOT, IYLD, RODM,

VOO, DLTR, GLD, PGX, CCD, GSP, MA, DBC, VTI, MSFT, NOW, KKR, VT, GOOG, ACWV, KMX, IJR, SCHW, SCZ, SPDW, VWO, SPLG, SPSM, ACIM, SE, ARGX, GOOGL, ISRG, DIS, SPVU, SPMD, VYMI, VUG, RWO, BNSO, TCTL, KOIN, FYC, FTEC, EEM, IGSB, BLOK, ARKK, UAL, TRMB, LUV, SNBR, CRM, NFLX, DISH, KO, Sold Out: IWM, KSU, ENBL, KRNT, NKLA, IMOM, FATE, BLPH, HWM, TWST, PTON, BTEC, EWJ, XPH,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Western Asset Total Return ETF, iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF, sells Dollar Tree Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF, Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund, Barclays Bank PLC ZC SP REDEEM 12/06/2036 USD 50 during the 3-months ended 2021Q4, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC. As of 2021Q4, Professional Financial Advisors, LLC owns 480 stocks with a total value of $231 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 883,327 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58% Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,201 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32% Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,704 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99% iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 69,272 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 153,774 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56%

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 69,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.99 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 101,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 53,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.568200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 156,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 24,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 153,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 113.50%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 2403.13%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.02.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12.

Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.