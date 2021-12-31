Professional Financial Advisors, LLC Buys iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF, Vanguard Total World Bond ETF, Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF, Sells Dollar Tree Inc, SPDR Gold Shares ETF, Invesco Preferred ETF

- New Purchases: TLT, BNDW, BIV, WBND, IEF, BND, FBND, SHY, MEAR, SPAB, CWB, MUB, FMB, IAGG, HYD, TEAM, RWK, AGG, RIGS, GOVT, SPTL, AGGY, VMW, VGSH, LQD, USFR, SCHJ, SPIB, HYLB, CP, IGLB, NEAR, WFHY, MBB, MTGP, STIP, SPTS, SPTI, SFIG, SPIP, SHYG, FFTI, IAC, AMR, FREY, AGZ, IGIB, TDG, DFAX, GE, FLOT, FALN, GILD, VGIT, LBRDK, SRLN, STOR, FNF, PHUN, SPSB, CMCSA, NYC, NYC, SPHY, VMEO, ME, BOND, SCHI, CURE, PFIG, MUNI, EBND, ELD, EMB, EMXC,
- Added Positions: DGRO, AMZN, SPTM, VXUS, SNOW, MTUM, VGK, VIGI, ROKU, IQLT, VNQ, SPY, IMTM, QQQ, PYPL, VEU, XSOE, V, SMMV, IVV, EFG, VBK, GAA, DGRE, SQ, XLSR, FFTG, AOR, SMAR, VOE, SPEM, CHTR, MELI, XLE, NTSX, SYLD, IEMG, VIOV, SCHX, COMT, BKE, F, SPOK, ET, TSLA, PSX, FSK, ACWF, SCHE, EMGF, ESGU, EWX, GWX, IRBO, ITOT, IYLD, RODM,
- Reduced Positions: VOO, DLTR, GLD, PGX, CCD, GSP, MA, DBC, VTI, MSFT, NOW, KKR, VT, GOOG, ACWV, KMX, IJR, SCHW, SCZ, SPDW, VWO, SPLG, SPSM, ACIM, SE, ARGX, GOOGL, ISRG, DIS, SPVU, SPMD, VYMI, VUG, RWO, BNSO, TCTL, KOIN, FYC, FTEC, EEM, IGSB, BLOK, ARKK, UAL, TRMB, LUV, SNBR, CRM, NFLX, DISH, KO,
- Sold Out: IWM, KSU, ENBL, KRNT, NKLA, IMOM, FATE, BLPH, HWM, TWST, PTON, BTEC, EWJ, XPH,
These are the top 5 holdings of Professional Financial Advisors, LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) - 883,327 shares, 22.32% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 1.58%
- Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI) - 62,201 shares, 6.49% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.32%
- Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) - 32,704 shares, 6.17% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 11.99%
- iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) - 69,272 shares, 4.44% of the total portfolio. New Position
- iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) - 153,774 shares, 3.69% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 26.56%
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $141.01 and $154.18, with an estimated average price of $147.11. The stock is now traded at around $140.100000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.44%. The holding were 69,272 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $77.99 and $79.21, with an estimated average price of $78.59. The stock is now traded at around $77.115000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.44%. The holding were 101,328 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (BIV)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $86.61 and $88.24, with an estimated average price of $87.57. The stock is now traded at around $85.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.02%. The holding were 53,441 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Western Asset Total Return ETF (WBND)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Western Asset Total Return ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.98 and $26.65, with an estimated average price of $26.32. The stock is now traded at around $25.568200. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 156,127 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF. The purchase prices were between $113.36 and $116.25, with an estimated average price of $114.77. The stock is now traded at around $111.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.53%. The holding were 30,832 shares as of 2021-12-31.New Purchase: Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC initiated holding in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF. The purchase prices were between $84.07 and $85.48, with an estimated average price of $84.79. The stock is now traded at around $82.790000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 24,661 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.56%. The purchase prices were between $50.15 and $55.68, with an estimated average price of $53.18. The stock is now traded at around $54.450000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.77%. The holding were 153,774 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 113.50%. The purchase prices were between $3189.78 and $3696.06, with an estimated average price of $3427.48. The stock is now traded at around $3178.350000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.39%. The holding were 506 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Total International Stock (VXUS)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Total International Stock by 20.28%. The purchase prices were between $61.08 and $65.1, with an estimated average price of $63.41. The stock is now traded at around $63.130000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 31,044 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Snowflake Inc (SNOW)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Snowflake Inc by 2403.13%. The purchase prices were between $294.68 and $401.89, with an estimated average price of $349.27. The stock is now traded at around $287.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.12%. The holding were 801 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (VGK)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 51.68%. The purchase prices were between $64.49 and $69.3, with an estimated average price of $67.12. The stock is now traded at around $67.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.09%. The holding were 9,031 shares as of 2021-12-31.Added: Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF by 31.36%. The purchase prices were between $101.58 and $116.01, with an estimated average price of $108.38. The stock is now traded at around $108.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.07%. The holding were 5,605 shares as of 2021-12-31.Sold Out: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF. The sale prices were between $212.12 and $241.83, with an estimated average price of $225.48.Sold Out: (KSU)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $276.49 and $311.4, with an estimated average price of $299.1.Sold Out: Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu (IMOM)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Alpha Architect International Quantitative Momentu. The sale prices were between $32.64 and $35.34, with an estimated average price of $34.02.Sold Out: (ENBL)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $6.95 and $8.68, with an estimated average price of $8.06.Sold Out: Nikola Corp (NKLA)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Nikola Corp. The sale prices were between $9.25 and $15.44, with an estimated average price of $11.12.Sold Out: Kornit Digital Ltd (KRNT)
Professional Financial Advisors, LLC sold out a holding in Kornit Digital Ltd. The sale prices were between $129.77 and $176.4, with an estimated average price of $153.98.
