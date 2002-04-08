Genasys Inc. Awarded $1.97 Million Public Safety Mass Notification and Emergency Warning Systems Contract from The City of Berkeley, CA

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. ( GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe, today announced a $1.97 million public safety mass notification and emergency warning systems contract from the City of Berkeley, CA. Last year, Alameda County, CA, in which Berkeley is located, entered into a multi-year software services and evacuation management contract with Genasys' Zonehaven.



"Berkeley and other communities are enhancing safety for residents and visitors by implementing fully integrated software and hardware emergency alerting and evacuation solutions," said Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc. "The award from the city includes installing a network of our outdoor Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS) that broadcast audible voice notifications with exceptional clarity and area coverage.

"In addition to satellite connectivity, solar power and battery backup, the IMNS installations will be activated and controlled as a network, or individually, with Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software," added Mr. Danforth. "Annual recurring software and system maintenance fees are also included in the multi-year contract."

"The Genasys network will deliver city-wide or hyperlocal fire, flooding, tsunami, earthquake, and other public safety threat alerts to our 125,000+ citizens," said Keith May, Assistant Fire Chief and Public Information Officer, Berkeley Fire Department. "IPAWS compatibility, remote activation and control, and the ability to continue operating in the event power or telecommunications infrastructure goes down are among the advantages of the Genasys system. Genasys speaker arrays and the Zonehaven evacuation management platform are important additions to the City's emergency services resources."

Genasys provides the only critical communications platform that unifies software, geo-data analytics, multiple sensor inputs, and multichannel alerting that includes industry leading voice speaker arrays.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys provides a multichannel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during and after public safety threats and critical business events. The Company's unified critical communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) software-as-a-service, Integrated Mass Notification Systems (IMNS), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), LRAD® long-range voice broadcast systems, and more.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and other applications. For more information, visit genasys.com.

