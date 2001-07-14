VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Conference Call and Webcast

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 844-200-6205 (domestic) or 929-526-1599 (international) and entering the conference ID 349671. An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 24, 2022 until midnight ET on March 3, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing 866-813-9403 (domestic) or +44 204-525-0658 (international) and entering the passcode 438327.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.viciproperties.com, on February 24, 2022, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Company’s website and will continue for one year.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc. is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties’ national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 27 gaming facilities comprising over 46 million square feet and features approximately 17,800 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars, nightclubs and sportsbooks. Its properties are leased to industry leading gaming and hospitality operators, including Caesars Entertainment, Inc., Century Casinos, Inc., the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, Hard Rock International Inc., JACK Entertainment LLC and Penn National Gaming, Inc. VICI Properties also has an investment in the Chelsea Piers, New York facility and owns four championship golf courses and 34 acres of undeveloped land adjacent to the Las Vegas Strip. VICI Properties’ strategy is to create the nation’s highest quality and most productive experiential real estate portfolio. For additional information, please visit www.viciproperties.com.

