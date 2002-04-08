Bionano Genomics Announces Record Daily Attendance for 2022 Symposium with 63% Increase Relative to Last Year

Average daily attendance of 565 in 2022 versus 346 in 2021

Over 4,000 registrants with attendees represented from 82 countries

31 oral presentations delivered across four consecutive days

37 scientific posters featuring OGM in the online exhibit hall

On-demand presentations from Symposium available for remainder of 2022



SAN DIEGO, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bionano Genomics, Inc. ( BNGO, Financial), pioneer of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions on the Saphyr® system and provider of N x Clinical™, the leading software solutions for visualization, interpretation and reporting of genomic data, today announced the conclusion of Bionano’s 2022 Symposium, with record daily attendance representing a 63% increase relative to last year’s event. Bionano’s premier scientific event showcasing OGM, Symposium was held January 10-13, 2022. Symposium had over 4,000 registrants from 82 countries and featured 31 oral presentations and 37 scientific posters from genomic scientists at leading institutions, including Brigham and Women’s Hospital, MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Quest Diagnostics. During this four-day online event, presenters reported on their use of OGM and its utility for genetic disease and cancer applications.

“We were impressed by the engagement at 2022 Symposium and are excited by the accomplishments of the genomic scientists from around the world who presented their data,” commented Alka Chaubey, PhD, FACMG, and Chief Medical Officer of Bionano. “Each presenter showcased how OGM can outperform legacy techniques, resolve decades-long questions in pathogenicity of genetic disease, and complement multiple sequencing-based methods. We believe the record attendance at this year’s Symposium speaks to the strong support the research community has in pushing OGM workflows forward.”

Research shared over the four-day online event expanded on several applications of OGM:

OGM can consolidate traditional cytogenetics techniques into a single assay for genetic disease and cancer applications.

Accurate and higher resolution: Experts from multiple leading institutions demonstrated concordance of OGM with standard of care techniques and its ability to identify structural variants relevant for patient stratification and disease management.

Experts from multiple leading institutions demonstrated concordance of OGM with standard of care techniques and its ability to identify structural variants relevant for patient stratification and disease management. Cost-effective, scalable and fast turnaround times: Compared to standard of care workflows, OGM can provide laboratories with improved turnaround times and more cost-efficient processing of specimens in a more scalable approach.

Compared to standard of care workflows, OGM can provide laboratories with improved turnaround times and more cost-efficient processing of specimens in a more scalable approach. Simple and easy to implement workflow: For genetic conditions and oncology studies where karyotype and fluorescent in situ hybridization (FISH) are the current standard of care, presenters demonstrated that OGM is ready for potential implementation into routine genome analysis for a simpler workflow than traditional techniques.



OGM can find more structural variants than traditional methods and next-generation sequencing (NGS).

OGM can provide answers in many clinical research areas where structural variants have been overlooked or understudied as contributors to genetic diseases and cancer.

Examples described by presenters spanned a wide range of disease areas including inherited retinal disease, high-risk breast cancer, pulmonary mesothelioma, and pediatric brain tumors.

The incremental variants OGM detects can help to improve success rates for pathogenic variant finding and help solve longstanding puzzles in genetic diseases and cancer.



OGM in combination with NGS can provide a comprehensive, cost effective, scalable and accurate genome analysis.

Presenters demonstrated that both sequence variants and structural variants should be routinely considered in order to capture the most comprehensive understanding of genetic variation in human health.

Combined, OGM and NGS workflows and visualization can enable critical genetic discovery, as demonstrated by presentations on OGM’s application in hematologic malignancies and developmental disorders.

Dr. Ravindra Kolhe, from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University, presented on the benefits in combining OGM with a 523-gene NGS panel (TSO500, Illumina) to reveal the comprehensive structure of hematologic malignancy genomes. The combination resulted in additional information beyond what a smaller 54-gene panel, karyotype and FISH could detect, including single-nucleotide variants (SNVs), copy number variants (CNVs) and translocations.



OGM has additional potential applications in academic and commercial laboratory settings.

Presenters from AstraZeneca, bit.bio, and UTHSC (San Antonio) shared how OGM can be used to assess the targeted integration of foreign DNA in gene therapy, enhance quality control in pluripotent stem cells, and evaluate the integrity of laboratory cell lines.

The sensitivity of OGM, including detection of genetic variants at a single cell level, can provide a significant advantage for these applications over competitive techniques.

“The scientific quality, global representation, and engagement of researchers at this event was impressive,” commented Erik Holmlin, PhD, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bionano. “I would encourage anyone who was unable to attend live to login, view these presentations and see how we are working to change the way the world sees the genome through OGM.”

On-demand presentations are available with free registration at https://www.labroots.com/ms/virtual-event/bngo2022.

