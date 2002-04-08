SmileDirectClub Expands Oral Care Line With Launch Of Innovative New Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. ( SDC), the next generation oral care company with the first medtech platform for teeth straightening, today announced the expansion of its award-winning whitening product line with its new Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips.



The new convenient and easy to use Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips are the ideal whitening treatment for those who want results fast, without the mess of traditional whitening strips. With a short wear time – just once a day for 15 minutes – the Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips are perfect for those who suffer from painful sensitivity caused by other longer-wear whitening strips. In just seven days, the new Strips can whiten teeth up to nine shades* in half the wear time when compared to 30-minute-wear strips.

SmileDirectClub is pleased to partner with Peloton star trainer Tunde Oyeneyin to help promote this exciting new launch and highlight the convenience of this innovative and highly effective whitening product. Like SmileDirectClub, Oyeneyin believes that a great smile has a transformational power to boost your self-confidence, making her an ideal partner for this launch. Throughout the partnership, Tunde will share how she incorporates the new Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips into her self-care routine and how they have positively impacted her confidence.

“With the introduction of the Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the way we look at whitening teeth,” said Amy Keith, General Manager of Global Oral Care at SmileDirectClub. “The new Strips allow customers to customize their teeth whitening journey by applying them anywhere, anytime, making teeth whitening convenient and accessible no matter where or when you choose to whiten.”

The SmileDirectClub Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips are available as a one-week ($30) or two-week ($45) treatment, available now on Shop.SmileDirectClub.com and Amazon and will be launching in over 4,600 Walmart locations in late February as well as other major retailers across North America later in Q1. The Fast-Dissolving Whitening Strips complement SmileDirectClub’s existing best-in-class product offerings, including a portfolio of top-selling whitening products as well as the recently released Water Flossers.

According to recent research, a majority of those surveyed believe having a whiter smile would boost their self-confidence. Additionally, almost half (40%) of individuals want to focus on their oral care – teeth whitening, cleaning, straightening – as a means of improving their overall health in 2022.**

SmileDirectClub is the only clear aligner brand that offers customers an end-to-end solution to keep teeth straighter, brighter and cleaner. Since its launch, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and continues to be the leading telehealth platform for orthodontia.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, Singapore, Spain, France and Mexico. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

Contact: SmileDirectClub Media Relations: [email protected]

* Maximum results when used as directed. Results may vary.

** Source: Pollfish Survey, n=1,000 US Consumers, 16+ years old with representative market mix of gender, ethnicity, age group, HH income, and geographic location.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/589fe684-5e64-498e-9c86-670be3199eb3

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/35e463be-86f0-4ed8-9da5-cc5fa3aadd1a



