HBCU Legacy Bowl Launches Exclusive Partnership with Zebra Technologies

The HBCU+Legacy+Bowl today announced a new multi-year partnership with Zebra+Technologies+Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge. As part of the exclusive partnership, Zebra is making a charitable donation to the Black College Football Hall of Fame and will provide its RFID player and ball tracking technology to deliver important player performance insights for the practices leading up to the 2023 HBCU Legacy Bowl and during the game itself.

“We appreciate Zebra Technologies’ contribution to the Black College Football Hall of Fame, and we look forward to its best-in-class technologies elevating the HBCU Legacy Bowl in 2023,” said Super Bowl XXII MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder, Doug Williams. “The data and insights to be provided by Zebra’s cutting-edge technologies will highlight the capabilities of the participating student athletes and greatly assist NFL player personnel in their evaluation of them.”

Zebra aspires to create a diverse workforce where employees can bring their best selves to work and where all employees are seen, heard, valued, and respected. Zebra Nation is united by a shared purpose: solving its customers’ toughest challenges and helping provide the best opportunities through service and support to communities and organizations including the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

“Zebra Technologies is proud to work with the HBCU Legacy Bowl and the Black College Football Hall of Fame,” said Bill Burns, Chief Product & Solutions Officer, Zebra Technologies. “The capabilities of our RFID sports tracking system will help showcase the talent of the student athletes in a unique way as well as provide the data and performance metrics necessary for NFL coaches, scouts and general managers to evaluate prospective NFL talent.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame, is a post-season, all-star game that will showcase the top 100 NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. The 2022 HBCU Legacy Bowl will be played on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm CST (Yulman Stadium at Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network. More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU students.

“Zebra is pleased to expand our commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities and our work to foster deep, meaningful relationships with their exceptional students,” said Jeff Schmitz, Chief Human Resources and Marketing Officer, Zebra Technologies. “Inclusive and diverse teams are key in driving our business forward and engaging with HBCUs and other partners is aligned to our focus on strategic growth.”

Other HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners include the National Football League, adidas, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomes Foundation, Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald, Sugar Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Riddell, Tulane University, Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner and New Orleans Saints QB Jameis Winston.

ABOUT BLACK COLLEGE FOOTBALL HALL OF FAME

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by Black pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James "Shack" Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from HBCUs. There have been over 100 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual QB Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org. Follow us at www.HBCULegacyBowl.com and on social media via @HBCULegacyBowl.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. In 2021, Zebra expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision and antuit.ai. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugurallist of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and on Forbes’ list of America’s best employers for the fifth year. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

