LiveVox Enhances Knowledge Center to Power Intelligent Self-Service and Collaboration for Customer Service Teams

LiveVox+Holdings%2C+Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, today announced enhancements to its Knowledge Center. LiveVox’s Knowledge Center enables intelligent search capabilities and collaboration tools that allow contact center agents and their customers to find answers to product questions easily and effectively, while providing critical data and insights into customer service trends and areas of opportunity. LiveVox’s Knowledge Center is accessible as part of the Company’s Ticketing System or on a stand-alone basis.

88%25+of+US+consumers expect companies to have an online self-service support portal. As such, organizations need to ensure that their knowledge center is robust enough to provide a seamless self-service experience that consistently learns and automates updates based on intelligent search functionality. Additionally, knowledge center data, including trending searches and reader behavior statistics, can be used by contact center managers to better understand customer experience – including challenges and opportunities to optimize brand experience.

“This year we have invested heavily in advancing both the agent and customer experience for the contact center in meaningful ways,” said LiveVox co-founder and CEO Louis Summe. “Our Knowledge Center, with intelligent search that learns as more agents and their customers use it, provides a more mature offering than other solutions in the market and offers collaboration tools across multiple channels to ensure there is no siloing of data and the customer journey is informed from beginning to end.”

In addition to improving the agent and customer experience by reacting and responding to user input, LiveVox’s Knowledge Center can also be used to create content and social media materials, as well as provide insights and analytics for contact center managers to gauge how content is performing. Collaboration and access to information across channels are key differentiators for LiveVox’s Knowledge Center - elements not found in less mature offerings.

To learn more about LiveVox’s enhancements to Knowledge Center, click+here.

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; New York City; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at %40LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, expected improvements associated with enhancements to the Company’s knowledge center, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

