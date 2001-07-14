Wolfspeed, Inc. to Report Second Quarter Fiscal 2022 Earnings on January 26, 2022

Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE: WOLF), the global leader in Silicon Carbide technology, will conduct a conference call and audio webcast to discuss its second quarter fiscal 2022 results and business outlook on January 26, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

After the close of the market on January 26, and prior to the conference call, Wolfspeed will issue a copy of the earnings press release via Business Wire. The press release may also be viewed on Wolfspeed’s website at http%3A%2F%2Fwww.wolfspeed.com%2F.

To listen to a live webcast of the call, simply go to http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.wolfspeed.com%2Fevents.cfm and follow the login instructions. The recorded webcast will also be available at the site for replay.

