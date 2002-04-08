AeroClean to Demonstrate Safe Air Technology at AHR Expo 2022

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroClean Technologies ( AERC) will attend the 2022 International Air-Conditioning, Heating and Refrigerating ("AHR") Expo, taking place Jan. 31 through Feb. 2, 2022 in Las Vegas. AeroClean plans to demonstrate its medical-grade air sanitization solution Pūrgo™ — designed for hospitals but suitable to protect all indoor spaces, as well as to unveil a working prototype of its new Pūrgo Lift device. Pūrgo Lift is engineered for elevators and other wall/ceiling-mounted applications and is critical to many companies' safe return to work where elevators remain an acute point of vulnerability in office buildings, schools, hospitals and other large buildings. AeroClean plans to launch Pūrgo Lift in the first half of 2022.

Given the latest surge caused by the Omicron COVID variant, concerns around health security, business continuity, and on-going restrictions of activity in communities and businesses have intensified. Pūrgo and Pūrgo Lift filter and eliminate airborne pathogens — including viruses like influenza and any COVID variant — offering real-time protection against the close-range transmission of pathogens through person-to-person interactions, the primary way COVID and other airborne infections spread.

"Pūrgo™ solutions can be deployed safely to help stop the localized transmission of harmful aerosols where we breathe — at work, at home and other indoor spaces. In addition to showcasing our original Pūrgo room air products, we are ecstatic to demonstrate our new Pūrgo Lift elevator sanitization device for the very first time on the show floor to Expo attendees. We are proud to join industry HVACR leaders at the AHR Expo and work with experts from ASHRAE and AHRI to collectively pave the way for safer, cleaner indoor air for all," said Jason DiBona, CEO of AeroClean.

The AHR Expo provides a unique forum where manufacturers of all sizes and specialties come together to share ideas and showcase the future of HVACR technology. The event is co-sponsored by ASHRAE and AHRI, endorsed by many industry-leading organizations and is held concurrently with ASHRAE's Winter Conference, which AeroClean also plans to attend.

AeroClean's booth location at AHR Expo 2022 is N11407. Step inside to meet the team and for a SAFE AIR TECHNOLOGY Experience.

About AeroClean Technologies: AeroClean is a pathogen elimination technology company on a mission to keep work, play and life going — with continuous air sanitization products called Pūrgo™ (pure-go). We create solutions for hospitals, offices, and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. Pūrgo™ products feature SteriDuct™, a proprietary technology developed by our best-in-class aerospace engineers, medical scientists and innovators. Powered by SteriDuct™, our solutions are medical-grade, eradicating viral, fungal, and bacterial airborne pathogens. Our purpose is simple: to never stop innovating solutions that keep people healthy and safe, so life never stops. Learn more at aeroclean.com.

