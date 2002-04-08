Curiosity Ink Media Joins Forces With Dynamite Entertainment to Help Save The World in Debut of New IP Franchise The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains

Original Entertainment Franchise About Team of Failed Superheroes Who Pivot Will Debut in Graphic Novel Series

Boca Raton, FL, Jan. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Curiosity Ink Media – the family entertainment engine for Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. ( GROM) today unveiled The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains, an original intellectual property (IP) franchise which will debut as a graphic novel in partnership with publisher, Dynamite Entertainment. Slated for release in 2022, The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains centers around a group of failed superheroes who inadvertently find greater success and acclaim in villainy. Publishing will serve as a launch point for future brand extension opportunities including a recurring TV series, feature films, consumer products and global merchandising and cobranding opportunities. The franchise debut was announced today by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Content Officer, Russell Hicks.

The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains centers around Ben Mondo and his rag tag group of friends, all of whom aspire to be superheroes and each with an abysmal track record of heroic feats. Frustrated in his career, Ben is ready to hang up his cape. However, after stumbling upon a bank heist, he is mistakenly identified as the robber. Reveling in his newfound notoriety, Ben sees a path to fame and success in pivoting to villainy. Armed with fresh hope and possibilities, Ben creates The Forgettable Supervillains Society. Together the legion finds the change to be just what they needed, as it instantly transforms their lives from boring to breakthrough, and their villainous acts are often interpreted as heroism.

“Now more than ever the world needs to be saved and who better for the job than The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains, a group of heroes who know a thing or two about overcoming the odds,” said Hicks. “We’re so excited to team up with the experts at Dynamite Entertainment to bring these characters and their unique stories to life. We see great potential in taking our supervillains from page to screen to join the legion of beloved anti-heroes who dominate pop culture.”

“Heroes and villains have always been at the core of our stories here at Dynamite, and we’re thrilled to be collaborating with Curiosity on this novel new take on these classic tropes,” said Nick Barrucci, Dynamite CEO and Publisher. “We’re no stranger to villainy here at Dynamite, as in our hit series ‘The Boys,’ which has found its way to screens. We’re looking forward to helping develop and expand The Legion of Forgettable Supervillains and introduce a new generation to some fun characters.”

About Dynamite Entertainment

Dynamite was founded in 2004 and is home to several best-selling comic book titles and properties, including The Boys, The Shadow, Red Sonja, Warlord of Mars, Bionic Man, A Game of Thrones, and more. Dynamite owns and controls an extensive library with over 3,000 characters (which includes the Harris Comics and Chaos Comics properties), such as Vampirella, Pantha, Evil Ernie, Smiley the Psychotic Button, Chastity, and Peter Cannon: Thunderbolt. In addition to their critically acclaimed titles and bestselling comics, Dynamite works with some of the most high-profile creators in comics and entertainment, including Gail Simone, Christopher Priest, Leah Moore, Kevin Smith, David Walker, Vita Ayala, Danny Lore, Neil Gaiman, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Mark Russell, Brandon Thomas, Amy Chu, Reginald Hudlin, Nancy Collins, David Walker, Steve Orlando, Greg Pak, Jenny Frison, Matt Wagner, and a host of up-and-coming new talent. Dynamite is consistently ranked in the upper tiers of comic book publishers and several of their titles - including Alex Ross and Jim Krueger's Project Superpowers - have debuted in the Top Ten lists produced by Diamond Comics Distributors. In 2005, Diamond awarded the company a GEM award for Best New Publisher and another GEM in 2006 for Comics Publisher of the Year (under 5%) and again in 2011. The company has also been nominated for and won several industry awards, including the prestigious Harvey and Eisner Awards.

Curiosity Ink Media

Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows, and maximizes the short, mid & long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted I.P. library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry.

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit gromsocial.com.

