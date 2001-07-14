Office Properties Income Trust Fourth Quarter 2021 Conference Call Scheduled for Thursday, February 17th

Office+Properties+Income+Trust+%28Nasdaq%3A+OPI%29 today announced that it will issue a press release containing its fourth quarter 2021 financial results after the Nasdaq closes on Wednesday, February 16, 2022. On Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, President and Chief Operating Officer Christopher+Bilotto and Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Matthew+Brown will host a conference call to discuss these results.

The conference call telephone number is (877) 328-1172. Participants calling from outside the United States and Canada should dial (412) 317-5418. No pass code is necessary to access the call from either number. Participants should dial in about 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call. A replay of the conference call will be available through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, February 24, 2022. To access the replay, dial (412) 317-0088. The replay pass code is 4685509.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available in a listen-only mode on the company’s website, which is located at www.opireit.com. Participants wanting to access the webcast should visit the company’s website about five minutes before the call. The archived webcast will be available for replay on the company’s website after the call.

Office Properties Income Trust (Nasdaq: OPI) is a national real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing office properties primarily to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics. More than 63% of OPI’s revenues come from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owns and leases more than 170 properties, with over 23 million square feet located in 33 states and Washington, D.C. In 2021, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the fourth consecutive year, and a Green Lease Leader. OPI is managed by The+RMR+Group+Inc.+%28Nasdaq%3A+RMR%29, an alternative asset management company with more than $32 billion in assets under management and more than 35 years of institutional experience in buying, selling, financing and operating commercial real estate. OPI is headquartered in Newton, MA. For more information, visit opireit.com.

A Maryland Real Estate Investment Trust with transferable shares of beneficial interest listed on the Nasdaq.

No shareholder, Trustee or officer is personally liable for any act or obligation of the Trust.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220118006252/en/