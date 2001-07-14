Evoqua Water Technologies Recognized on Corporate Knights' 2022 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the World

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE: AQUA), an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked on the Corporate Knights' 2022 100 Most Sustainable Corporations in the World (Global 100). This prestigious recognition was announced on January 19, 2022.

The Global 100 is an annual ranking of corporate sustainability performance and is recognized as a symbol of sustainability excellence worldwide. It is the first year that Evoqua has been included in the rankings, receiving the 19th position on the list overall, placing it among the world's most sustainable corporations. The full list can be viewed here.

According to Corporate Knights, the Global 100 companies represent the top one percent in the world for sustainability performance. Evoqua was honored as a sustainability leader for its dedication to enabling customers to become more sustainable through its solutions and service offerings and the company's commitment to internal ESG initiatives.

"Evoqua is honored to be recognized by Corporate Knights for our commitment to sustainability," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "Our dedication to sustainability and our promise for a better tomorrow is deeply rooted in Evoqua. Enabling a more sustainable water system for future generations is both our opportunity and our responsibility."

Corporate Knights determine the rankings by analyzing 6,914 public companies with more than US$1 billion in revenues. All companies are scored on applicable metrics relative to their peers, with 50% of the weight assigned to Clean Revenue and Clean Investment. Nine of the indicators have fixed weights; the rest are assigned weights according to each industry's relative and total impact in relation to the overall economy. After quantitatively analyzing data for 23 key performance indicators, this year's overall scores were converted to letter grades. Learn more about the 2022+Global+100+rating+methodology.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 150 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life.® To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

